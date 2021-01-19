Jess Carrier scored 13 points and freshman Madison Pepra-Omani finished with 12, leading host Manchester Memorial past Manchester Central 46-41 in season-opening girls basketball on Tuesday.
Taylor McNelly added a trio of 3-pointers for Memorial.
Central’s Erin Flurey led all scorers with 14 points.
The teams play again Friday night at Central.
Boys: Central 57, Memorial 39
Baril Mawo scored 13 points, Alex Montanez 12 for the Little Green in their opener against Memorial.
Pelham girls roll
Jasmine Becotte scored 19 points to lead the Pelham girls basketball team past Timberlane 64-18 on Tuesday night. Tallie Carney and Taylor Galgay also hit double figurers for the visiting Pythons.
Merrimack girls beat Alvirne
Gillian Waller scored 16 points and Lilli Dabillis added 13 to lead Merrimack past Alvirne 54-44 on Tuesday. Emma Valluzzi added eight points, three steals and five assists, and Keira Bike had eight points and four steals for the Tomahawks (2-0). Paige McKinley scored 19 points for Alvirne (0-2).
Pinkerton basketball teams are 2-0
Senior Justin Dunn notched 25 points points, eight rebounds and seven blocked shots to lead Pinkerton past host Salem 54-47 on Tuesday night in boys basketball.
Drew Brander added seven points, seven rebounds and 10 assists for the Astros (2-0), who had 10 players make the score sheet.
Ryan Pacy (15), Caleb Bates (13) and Jacob Bennett (12) led Salem (0-2).
In girls basketball on Tuesday, Kristina Packowski scored 20 points and Avah Ingalls added 14 to lead the Pinkerton girls past Salem 65-34. Sammy Franks added nine points, Lily Melton eight for the Astros (2-0).