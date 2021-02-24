Evan Roy’s third-period goal lifted Merrimack to a 2-1 victory over Bow in boys hockey on Wednesday at West Side Arena in Manchester.
Braydon Guagliemi also scored for Merrimack, which received 18 saves from goalie Ben Hardy.
Ethan Tobeler scored for Bow. Falcons goalie Mason Marquis made 24 stops.
In girls hockey, Bishop Guertin scored six goals in the third period and rallied past Hanover 7-4 in a battle of top contenders at Cyclones Arena in Hudson.
Jenna Lynch had a hat trick, plus three assists, and Kathryn Simpson also scored three times for the winners, who trailed 3-1 after two periods.
Julie McLaughlin added a goal for BG. Sage McGinley-Smith scored two goals and Natalie Morhun and Sophia Bracket added goals for the Marauders.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pinkerton 46, Merrimack 38
Pinkerton (7-2): Elizabeth Lavoie, 15 points; Avah Ingalls, 13 points.
Merrimack: Gillian Waller, 13 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pinkerton 70, Merrimack 41
Pinkerton (8-1): Will Warriner, 5 3-pointers for 15 points; E.J. Fasano, 12 points, 8 rebounds; Jackson Marshall, 11 points; Anthony Desalvo, 4 points, 8 rebounds.
Merrimack: Jack Tarleton, 15 points.