LeBlanc
Merrimack High School’s Mia LeBlanc performs on the balance beam during Saturday’s NHIAA Gymnastics Championship in Salem. LeBlanc won individual all-around honors. Story, more photos, Page C5.

 Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader

Merrimack High’s Mia LeBlanc took individual all-around honors and Pinkerton Academy defended its team title at Saturday’s NHIAA Gymnastics Championship on Saturday at A2 Cheer and Gym in Salem.

LeBlanc scored 36.475 points, winning the vault, bars and beam.