Merrimack High’s Mia LeBlanc took individual all-around honors and Pinkerton Academy defended its team title at Saturday’s NHIAA Gymnastics Championship on Saturday at A2 Cheer and Gym in Salem.
LeBlanc scored 36.475 points, winning the vault, bars and beam.
Leading Pinkerton was individual runner-up Tina Bjeloglic, who scored 35.700 points. The Astros scored 139.975 points, outdistancing Bishop Guertin (134.50). The Cardinals were led by Caroline Butler, who took second place among individuals.
The title was Pinkerton’s fourth straight and seventh over the last eight years.
Team scores
1, Pinkerton, 139.975; 2, Bishop Guertin, 134.350; 3. Goffstown, 132.275; 4, Londonderry, 127.775; 5, Windham, 126.225; 6, Bedford, 125.775; 7, Keene, 124.800; 8, Timberlane, 123.925.
Individuals
1, Mia LeBlanc, Merrimack, 36.475; 2, Tina Bjeloglic, Pinkerton, 35.700; 3, Caroline Butler, BG, 35.550; 4, Nicole Keyes, Goffstown, 35.075; 5, Ava Quinn, Timberlane, 34.100; 6, Skylor Houle, Campbell, 33.975; 7, Sofia Accorsi, Keene, 33.850; 8, Leianna Aiello, Salem, 33.400; 9T, Michelle McGonigle, Pinkerton, 33.100; 9T, Kayla Borges, BG, 33.100.
Boys basketball
Trinity 64, Central 58
Trinity: Tyler Bike, 36 points; DeVohn Ellis, 12.
Central: Jason Gasana, 18; Wesley Olmeda, 15; Dawon Tyler-Fulse, 12.
Pelham 58, Lebanon 40
Pelham: Zack James, Dom Herrling, 16 points each.
Souhegan 50, Coe-Brown 39
Souhegan (13-1): Matt Canavan, 16 points; Nate Stiles, 10 rebounds.
Coe-Brown (10-4): Hugh Hamilton, 14 points.
Manchester West 75, Milford 52
Manchester West (11-2): Max Shosa, 23 points; Angel Castro, 22.
Milford (6-9): Kai Lau Quan, 23; Chuck Urda, 13.
Girls basketball
Pelham 57, Lebanon 25
Pelham: Jasmine Becotte, 16 points; Sophia Joncas, 13.
Bedford 78, Pinkerton 52
Bedford: Lana McCarthy, 28 points; Kate Allard, 25; Lyla Stein, 14.
Pinkerton: Elizabeth Lavoie, 18.
Exeter 46, Salem 38
Exeter: Emma Smith, 15 points, 4 assists, 4 steals; Rachel Ludwig, 7 points, 4 assists, 4 steals; Ali Campbell, 7 points, 5 steals; Karlie Sherpf, 7 points.
Salem: Lindsey Goetz, 21.
Portsmouth 64, Memorial 39
Portsmouth: Avery Romps, 16 points; Margaret Montplaisir, 13; Maddie MacCannell, 12; Savannah Emery, 11.
Memorial: NyAsia McKelvey, 12 points, 9 rebounds; Fatma Fatah, 7 points; Emma Rossi, 5 points.
Memorial 50, Keene 35 (Thurs.)
Memorial: NyAsia McKelvey, 14 points, 15 rebounds; Torle Adumene, 13 points, 11 rebounds; Maddie Pepra-Omani, 13 points, 7 assists, 6 steals.
Keene: Marin Shaffer, 8 points; Harper Zalaski, 7 points; Molly Chamberlin, 5 rebounds, 3 steals.
Boys hockey
Trinity 6, Hanover 2
Trinity (8-5-1): Cooper Gaudio, Sam Maurice, Aidan Palmeter, 2 goals each; Braeden Lubelczyk, 22 saves.
Hanover (6-7): Henry Cotter, 2 goals; Jo Jo Drent, 29 saves.
Merrimack 5, Somersworth/
Coe-Brown 3
Merr.: Owen Miner, Eliot Medlock, 2 goals each; Will Farrell, 1 goal; Matt Licata, 28.
S/C-B: Giovanni Green, 3 goals.
Swimming and Diving
Saturday’s power outage at UNH forced the postponement of the NHIAA Swimming/Diving Championship until today. The Division I meet will resume at 12:15 p.m., the Division II meet at 2:15.
The diving champions were held Friday night and following champs were crowned:
Division I girls: Ryleigh Mahoney, Salem.
Division II girls: Janina Li, Hanover
Division I boys: David Preston, Nashua South.
Division II boys: Samuel Calderwood, Hanover