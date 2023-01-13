Eliot Medlock notched a hat trick and goalie Matt Licata stopped 19 shots as Merrimack shut out Portsmouth/Newmarket 6-0 on Saturday in Division II boys hockey in Dover.
Ryan DeBenancourt, Owen Sadowski also scored and Conor Dunn added a goal and two assists for the Tomahawks, who improved to 3-4.
In other hockey on Saturday, Aiden Palmeter scored twice to lead Trinity past Nashua South/Pelham, 6-3. And Owen Webber scored a power-play goal in overtime to lift Bow past Pinkerton, 4-3.
boys hockey
Exeter 2, Keene 1 (Friday)
Exeter: Brian Najjar, Cam Snee, 1 goal each; Charlie Mozina, 20 saves.
Trinity 6, South/Pelham 3
Trinity (3-3): Aiden Palmeter, 2 goals; Tyler Peltak, Cooper Gaudio, Tyler Manning, Noah Levesque, 1 goal eachy; Anthony Ronzello, 2 assists; Brendan Heppler, 23 saves.
South/Pelham (2-4): Andrew Byrne, Peter Gamache, Broden Landsteiner, 1 goal each.
Bow 4, Pinkerton 3, OT
Bow: Dominik Jurkins, Ethan Tobeler, Brodie O’Neil, goal each; Owen Webber, GWG (5-on-3 power play) in OT.
Pinkerton: Joe Richards, Jack McNair, Joe Phillips, goal each; Damien Carter, 27 saves.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Hanover 7, Burrlllville, R.I. 2
Hanover (6-2): Maeve Lee, hat trick; Faith Lindsay, Kali McDonnell, goal, assist each; Rachel Rockmore, Julia Lawe, goal each; Eleanor Edson, 14 saves.
Girls basketball
BG 73, Memorial 31
BG: Meghan Stack, 21 points; Olivia Murray, 17 points; Hannah Lynch, 13 points.
Memorial: NyAsaia McKelvey, 11 points, 10 rebounds; Maddie Pepra-Omani, 7 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists; Emma Rossi, 6 points, 3 assists.
Alvirne: 53, Memorial: 43 (Thurs.)
Alvirne: Paige McKinley: 13 points; Ally Scharn, Jamie O’Connor, 10 points each.
Memorial: NyAsia McKelvey, 12 points, 13 rebounds; Maddie Pepra-Omani, 10 points, 5 assists, 4 steals; Torle Adumene: 7 points, 11 rebounds.
Bedford 59, Concord 22
Bedford: Lana McCarthy, 21 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals; Kate Allard, 17 points, 6 rebounds; Ava Dubois, 5 points, 6 rebounds.
Concord: Aidah Smalley, 9 points.
Londonderry 46, Salem 34
Londonderry (3-4): Fawcett, Sullivan, 12 points each; Sloper, 9.
Salem (3-4): Goetz, 7 points.
Pinkerton 58, Keene 33
Pinkerton (6-2): Elizabeth Lavoie, 14 points; Sydney Gerossie, 12.
Keene (3-3): Harper Zalaski, 10 points, 4 rebounds; Cadance Gilbert, 10 points; Molly Chamberlin, 7 points, 4 steals.
Pelham 54, Souhegan 27
Pelham: Jasmine Becotte, 23 points; Grace Riley, 11.
boys basketball
Trinity 58, Spaulding 42
Trinity (3-3): Tyler Bike, 21 points; DeVohn Ellis, 17.
Bow 45, Milford 43
Bow (3-3): Hunter Duncan, 14 points; Jake Reardon, 13 points.
Milford (5-2): Kai LauQuan, 13; Will O’Connell, 12; Chuck Urda, 8.
Souhegan 61, Pelham 57
Souhegan (6-0): Matt Canavan, 16 points; Nate Stiles, 13.
Pelham (6-1): Nate Cawthron, 21.
WRESTLING
Merrimack 37, Souhegan 36
145: Sam Albert (S) over Sean Gendron, Fall, 1:24; 160: Brendan Curley (M) over Colin Atkinson, Fall 0:56; 182: Anthony Lesmerises (M) over Darwin Brown-Waters, Fall, 0:37; 195: Michael Rodimon (M) over Seamus Wellen, Fall, 2:34; 113: Madelyn Brown (S) over Kellia Uwaje, Fall 1:22; 120: Connor Sayball (M) over Landon Carson, MD, 12-0; 126: Grant Descheneaux (M) over Marshall Knuckles, 5-3; 132: Logan Brown (S) over Emily Angelo, Fall, 1:17; 138: Noah Denis (S) over Nickolas Murphy, Fall, 5:52.
Londonderry 42, Goffstown 33
106: Nikki Stylianos (L) over Adrie Reeves, Fall 4:30; 120: Jake McClory (L) over Ian Campbell, Fall 0:33; 132: Nicolas D`Alessandro (L) over Isaac Aguirre, Fall 1:15; 138: Steven Damboise (G) over Lucas Palma, Fall, 2:38; 145: Michael Palma (L) over Riley Allen, Fall, 3:32; 160: Brody Demers (G) over Chase Prado, Fall, 3:00; 170: Patrick O`Connor (L) over Carter Charest, Fall, 3:40; 182: Antonio Hebert (G) over Owen Rondeau, Fall, 0:21; 220: Christopher Gear (L) over Logan Charest, Fall, 0:16; 285: Lucas Hodgdon (G) over Kyle Jasper, 4-1.
Bedford 42, Londonderry 30
120: Peter Rincan (B) over Jake McClory, Fall 0:35; 132: Nicolas D`Alessandro (L) over Logan Tennant, Fall 3:34; 138: Seth Hastey (B) over Brendan Egan, Fall 0:45; 145: Michael Palma (L) over Sam Cowette, Fall 4:17) 160: Connor Carrier (B) over Chase Prado, Fall 2:38; 170: Patrick O`Connor (L) over Zachary Jones, 8-1; 182: Owen Rondeau (L) over Tucker Watson, Dec 13-9; 195: Andreas Taliadouros (L) over James Tamulevich, Fall 1:38; 220: Jacob Benn (B) over Christopher Gear, Fall 1:37; 285: Drake Sutton (B) over Kyle Jasper, Fall 1:17.
Hollis-Brookline 54.0 Londonderry 28
120: Caden Bruseo (HB) over Jake McClory, Fall 1:48; 132: Nicolas D`Alessandro (L) over Martin Burns, MD 17-4; 138: Daniel Frixione (HB) over Brendan Egan, Fall, 4:45; 145: Hunter Crea (HB) over Michael Palma, Fall 4:45) 160: Jacob Critchfield (HB) over Chase Prado, Fall 2:23; 170: Patrick O`Connor (L) over Marshall Bateman, Fall 1:28; 182: Owen Rondeau (L) over John Sommer, Fall 3:35; 285: Ethan Strauss (HB) over Kyle Jasper, Fall 1:43; 106: Jameson Keller (HB) over Nikki Stylianos, Fall 1:26.