Six Merrimack High wresters won by pin and Emily Angelo prevailed on points in Merrimack High’s 57-16 victory over Portsmouth in a wrestling opener on Wednesday.
In other opening-night action, Conner Comeau notched a pin in the 285-pound class, giving Nashua South a 36-33 victory over Windham.
Merrimack 57, Portsmouth 16
Contested matches
220: Charlie Turner, P, d. Colin Roth, fall, 2:22
285: Connor Williams, M, d. Simeon Hodges, fall, 1:02)
126: Emily Angelo, M, d.over Logan Chasse, 13-6
132: Grant Descheneaux, M, d. over Nolan Peters, fall, 4:16
145: Adam Cummings, M, d. Alex Sykora, fall, 5:08
152: Henry Rantilla, P, d. Hannah Stone, fall, 0:48
160: Cooper Carlson, M, d. Elvis Myles, fall, 4:17
170: Brendan Curley, M, d. Robert Curtis, fall, 0:38)
182: Anthony Lesmerises, M, d. Elisha Mayo, fall, 1:40
195: Elijah Josey, P, d. Aidan Ward, MD, 17-5
Nashua South 36, Windham 33
Contested matches
120: Samuel Oakes, W, d. Ryan Salemi, fall, 0:00.
126: John Cullerton, N, d. Slayde Watson, fall, 2:00
132: Anthony Fernandez, N, d. Tyler Tokanel, fall, 0:00
145: Aiden Williams, W, d. Kyle Vancelette, fall, 2:00
152: Noah Afonso, W, d. Aidan Stevens, fall, 2:00
160: Connor Whitman, N, d. Con Isaac, fall, 2:00
182: Nick Parker, W, d. Edniel Reyes, 6-3
195: Andrew Lovell, N, d. Stephen Walters, fall, 0:00
285: Conner Comeau, N, d. Matthew Scharff, fall, 0:00.
Pinkerton 54, Exeter 24
Contested matches
195: Samuel Erickson, E, d. Herve Durocher, fall, 0:42
120: Cameron McMahon, P, d. Nicholas Darby, fall, 3:04
126: Brendan Phillips, E, d. Anthony Borbone, fall, 2:21
145: Nathan Lindquist, P, d. George Varghese, fall, 0:38
152: Nelphison DeAlmeida, P, d. William Hartford, SV-1, fall, 6:53
160: Ryan Gordon,P, d. Caelum Forgy, fall, 0:28
170: Jack MacKiernan. P, d. Terrance O`Hara, fall, 2:21
182: Joseph Bernard, E, d. Michael DeMartino, TB-1, fall, 8:00
Keene 51, Pinkerton 27
Contested matches
182: Jacob Hutchins, K, d. Michael DeMartino, 3-1
195: Jason Foster, K, d. Herve Durocher, fall, 0:33
113: Peyton Gowell ,K, d. Caleigh Cooper, fall, 0:28
120: Cameron McMahon, P, d. Carter Spencer, fall, 0:40
126: Anthony Borbone ,P, d. Garret Nichols, fall, 1:55
132: Michael Follo, P, d. Joshua Sleeper-Seder, fall, 3:18
138: Silas Runez, K, d. Nathan Lindquist, fall, 3:25
152: Alexavier Waters, K, d. Nelphison DeAlmeida, fall, 3:13
160: Gavin Gruber, K, d. Ryan Gordon, fall, 0:39
170: Jack MacKiernan, P, d. Austin Morris, 3-2
Timberlane 66, Central 6
Contested matches
120: TJ Labatte, T, d. Ian Maguire, fall, 1:08
160: Konrad Parker, T, d. Demetrio Cortez, fall, 1:05
170: Spencer Sierra, T, d. Remy Content, fall, :55
220: Cooper Kelley, T, d. Jeremy Tejada, fall, :56
285: Khari Whitehead, MC, d. Lucas Fitzpatrick, fall, 5:59
Salem 66, Memorial 18
Memorial: August Connors, pin; Aiden Lafrance, Jayden Lafrance, first varsity wins.
Milford 33, Goffstown 31
Contested matches
145: Logan Froehlich, G, d. Matt Ebert, fall
152: Evan O`Connell, M, d. Christopher Hardy, fall
160: Luke Lavalliere, G, d. Cameron Harris, MD, 11-0
170: Adam Lydick, G, d. Ethan O`Connor, 8-1
182: Greg Gagnon, M, d. Jacob Lydick, fall
195: Noah Kittredge, M, d. Joseph Stearns, 4-2
220: Matthew Burke, G, d. Johnathan Evans, fall
285: Ben Kilgore, M, d. Lucas Hodgdon, fall
126: Brodie Reeves, G, d. Hunter Kolesar, fall
132: Tyler Bertolomucci, M, d. Riley Allen, fall
138: Brennan Pelletier, G, d. Tyler Ireland, fall