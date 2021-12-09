Cooper

Cooper Carlson of Merrimack High (in blue) and Elvis Myles of Portsmouth battle during Wednesday night’s match won by Carlson.

 PROVIDED By tammy dewar

Six Merrimack High wresters won by pin and Emily Angelo prevailed on points in Merrimack High’s 57-16 victory over Portsmouth in a wrestling opener on Wednesday.

In other opening-night action, Conner Comeau notched a pin in the 285-pound class, giving Nashua South a 36-33 victory over Windham.

Merrimack 57, Portsmouth 16

Contested matches

220: Charlie Turner, P, d. Colin Roth, fall, 2:22

285: Connor Williams, M, d. Simeon Hodges, fall, 1:02)

126: Emily Angelo, M, d.over Logan Chasse, 13-6

132: Grant Descheneaux, M, d. over Nolan Peters, fall, 4:16

145: Adam Cummings, M, d. Alex Sykora, fall, 5:08

152: Henry Rantilla, P, d. Hannah Stone, fall, 0:48

160: Cooper Carlson, M, d. Elvis Myles, fall, 4:17

170: Brendan Curley, M, d. Robert Curtis, fall, 0:38)

182: Anthony Lesmerises, M, d. Elisha Mayo, fall, 1:40

195: Elijah Josey, P, d. Aidan Ward, MD, 17-5

Nashua South 36, Windham 33

Contested matches

120: Samuel Oakes, W, d. Ryan Salemi, fall, 0:00.

126: John Cullerton, N, d. Slayde Watson, fall, 2:00

132: Anthony Fernandez, N, d. Tyler Tokanel, fall, 0:00

145: Aiden Williams, W, d. Kyle Vancelette, fall, 2:00

152: Noah Afonso, W, d. Aidan Stevens, fall, 2:00

160: Connor Whitman, N, d. Con Isaac, fall, 2:00

182: Nick Parker, W, d. Edniel Reyes, 6-3

195: Andrew Lovell, N, d. Stephen Walters, fall, 0:00

285: Conner Comeau, N, d. Matthew Scharff, fall, 0:00.

Pinkerton 54, Exeter 24

Contested matches

195: Samuel Erickson, E, d. Herve Durocher, fall, 0:42

120: Cameron McMahon, P, d. Nicholas Darby, fall, 3:04

126: Brendan Phillips, E, d. Anthony Borbone, fall, 2:21

145: Nathan Lindquist, P, d. George Varghese, fall, 0:38

152: Nelphison DeAlmeida, P, d. William Hartford, SV-1, fall, 6:53

160: Ryan Gordon,P, d. Caelum Forgy, fall, 0:28

170: Jack MacKiernan. P, d. Terrance O`Hara, fall, 2:21

182: Joseph Bernard, E, d. Michael DeMartino, TB-1, fall, 8:00

Keene 51, Pinkerton 27

Contested matches

182: Jacob Hutchins, K, d. Michael DeMartino, 3-1

195: Jason Foster, K, d. Herve Durocher, fall, 0:33

113: Peyton Gowell ,K, d. Caleigh Cooper, fall, 0:28

120: Cameron McMahon, P, d. Carter Spencer, fall, 0:40

126: Anthony Borbone ,P, d. Garret Nichols, fall, 1:55

132: Michael Follo, P, d. Joshua Sleeper-Seder, fall, 3:18

138: Silas Runez, K, d. Nathan Lindquist, fall, 3:25

152: Alexavier Waters, K, d. Nelphison DeAlmeida, fall, 3:13

160: Gavin Gruber, K, d. Ryan Gordon, fall, 0:39

170: Jack MacKiernan, P, d. Austin Morris, 3-2

Timberlane 66, Central 6

Contested matches

120: TJ Labatte, T, d. Ian Maguire, fall, 1:08

160: Konrad Parker, T, d. Demetrio Cortez, fall, 1:05

170: Spencer Sierra, T, d. Remy Content, fall, :55

220: Cooper Kelley, T, d. Jeremy Tejada, fall, :56

285: Khari Whitehead, MC, d. Lucas Fitzpatrick, fall, 5:59

Salem 66, Memorial 18

Memorial: August Connors, pin; Aiden Lafrance, Jayden Lafrance, first varsity wins.

Milford 33, Goffstown 31

Contested matches

145: Logan Froehlich, G, d. Matt Ebert, fall

152: Evan O`Connell, M, d. Christopher Hardy, fall

160: Luke Lavalliere, G, d. Cameron Harris, MD, 11-0

170: Adam Lydick, G, d. Ethan O`Connor, 8-1

182: Greg Gagnon, M, d. Jacob Lydick, fall

195: Noah Kittredge, M, d. Joseph Stearns, 4-2

220: Matthew Burke, G, d. Johnathan Evans, fall

285: Ben Kilgore, M, d. Lucas Hodgdon, fall

126: Brodie Reeves, G, d. Hunter Kolesar, fall

132: Tyler Bertolomucci, M, d. Riley Allen, fall

138: Brennan Pelletier, G, d. Tyler Ireland, fall