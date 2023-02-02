Kai Lau Quan scored a game-high 27 points, going 4-for-4 from the free throw line in overtime, helping Milford to a 70-65 upset win over Pelham on Wednesday night.
Chuck Urda added 17 points for the winners and played tough defense, and Brady Hansen finished with 15, including a 3-pointer 3.4 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
Zach James led Pelham with 22 points and Jake Travis added 14.
Salem wrestlers pin Timberlane
The Salem High wrestling team had eight winners, seven by fall (pin), in its 44-30 victory over Timberlane on Wednesday night. The win was the Blue Devils’ first over the Owls since 2003.
Salem (22-2) winners
106 - Evan Lynch: WBF 2:37; 113 - Brody McDonald: WBF :54; 126 - Spencer Buscema: 5-1; 138 - Jariel Hernandez: WBF 2:21; 160 - Matteo Mustapha: WBF :35; 170 - David Jacques: WBF :22; 182 - Danny Hughes: WBF 1:35; 220 - Ben Begin: WBF 2:21
Windham 39, Londonderry 38
106: Nikki Stylianos (L) over Reid Gendron (W) Fall 0:52; 120: Liam McGrail (W) over Jake McClory (L) Fall 2:37; 132: Nicolas D`Alessandro (L) over Nicholas Russell (W) MD 15-4; 138: Aiden Williams (W) over Emanuel Perez (L) Fall 0:44; 145: Rocco Ponzini (W) over Jake Huntley (L) Fall 0:40; 152: David Pento (L) over Noah Afonso (W) MD 17-4; 160: Benjamin Meuse (W) over Chase Prado (L) Fall 3:04; 170: Patrick O`Connor (L) over Con Isaac (W) Fall 3:00; 182: Liam Shambo (W) over Owen Rondeau (L) Dec 8-2; 195: Andreas Taliadouros (L) over Nathaniel Olson (W) Fall 3:51; 285: Kyle Jasper (L) over Jason Scharff (W) Fall 2:51.
Hollis-Brookline 70, Merrimack 12
182: Anthony Lesmerises (M) over Christopher Nivens (H) Fall 0:59; 195: Owan Damon (H) over Michael Rodimon (M) Fall 1:59; 285: Ethan Strauss (H) over Xavier Rodriguez-Santana (M) Fall 0:08; 106: Jameson Keller (H) over Charlene Haddad (M) Fall 1:17;132: Martin Burns (H) over Avary Berardinelli (M) Fall 0:59; 138: Daniel Frixione (H) over Nickolas Murphy (M) MD 17-5; 145: Hunter Crea (H) over Sean Gendron (M) Fall 2:35; 152: Jacob Critchfield (H) over Cooper Carlson (M) Fall 5:20; 160: Brendan Curley (M) over Austyn Kump (H) Fall 0:35; 170: John Sommer (H) over John Regal (M) Fall 1:24.
Pinkerton 57, Exeter 24
126: Nicholas Darby (E) pinned Ayden Guevara, 1:31; 132: Michael Follow (P) pinned Lucas Desrosier, 2:38; 138: Cam Arbogast (P) pinned Mark Benson, 0:29; 145: Anthony Borbone (P) pinned Caden Ponticello, 0:40; 152: William Hartford (E) pinned Cam Morrow, 0:20; 160: Nelphison DeAlmeida (P) pinned William McIlroy, 0:21; 170: Caelum Forgy (E) def. Evan Landry, 8-3; 182: Joseph Bernard (E) pinned James Caruso, 1:35; 195: 106: Hudson Berry (E) pinned Beckett Joas, 0:48; 113: Aiden Doyle (P) pinned Jasmine Laferte, 3:47; 120: Cam McMahon (P) pinned Ian Cottrill, 1:11.
Girls hockey
Bishop Brady-Lond.-Trinity 9, ConVal-Conant 0 (Wed.)
BLT: Kacey Yorston, 4th straight shutout; Josie Whitson, goal; Evie Heppler, 4 goals; Grace Orr, 1 goal, 2 assists; Ali Pelletier, 2 goals, 1 assist; Finley Hollenberg, 1 goal, 3 assists; Meghan Schmidt, Madeline Souza, 2 assists each.
Bishop Brady-Londonderry-Trinity 2, Berlin-Gorham-Kennett 0 (Tues.)
BLT: Evie Heppler, 2 goals; Kacey Yorston, 25 saves.
Bishop Guertin 10, Exeter 2
BG: Jill Scanlon, 3 goals, 2 assists; Jasmine Shattuck, 2 goals, assist; Tessa Wilkie, 1 goal, 3 assists; Gracie Menicci, 3 assists; Haley Gagne, Jenna Lynch, Natalie Gaffey, Aine Kelly, goal each.
Bedford 5, Central-Memorial 3
Central-Memorial; Coriann Hoag, Elizabeth Kelley, Nevaeh Marineau, 1 goal each; Chloe Gilroy, 19 saves.
Boys hockey
Pinkerton 9, Nashua So.-Pelham 5
Pinkerton: Lorenzo Corsetto, 2 goals; Jack McNair, goal; Preston Libby, 2 goals; Joe Phillips, Jack Doherty, Campbell St. Pierre, Carter Choquette, goal each; Damien Carter, 14 saves.
NS-P: Broden Landsteiner, Brendan Milward, goal each; Nathan Smith, 2 goals.
Bishop Guertin 7, Bishop Brady 0
BG: Cosmo Siano, 2 goals; Noah Cordeiro, Mike Ponto, Stephen Toom, Devin Young, Zachary Greer, goal each.