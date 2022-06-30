Nashua South’s Soraya Ross on Thursday was announced as the 2021-22 Gatorade New Hampshire Girls Track & Field Player of the Year.
Ross, a sophomore, won two individual events and anchored the winning 4-by-100-meter relay at the Division I state meet this spring. Ross won the 100-meter dash in a meet-record time of 12.19, also winning the 200 in 25.79 and leading the 4-by-100 quartet in another meet-record time of 49.29.
She captured the same three events at the Meet of Champions and took fourth in the 100 at the New England Interscholastic Championships.
Also a soccer standout, Ross is a member of her school’s Student Leadership Council and has volunteered locally on behalf of youth track programs.
Ross has maintained a weighted 4.50 GPA in the classroom.
Hanover’s Seigne top NH boys trackster
Pierce Seigne of Hanover High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade New Hampshire Boys Track & Field Player of the Year.
Seigne, a senior, captured the 1,600-meter run at the New England Interscholastic Championships this past season with a time of 4:07.09, which broke the meet record as well as the New Hampshire state record, and ranked as the nation’s No. 11 performance among prep competitors in 2022.
Seigne won the 800 at the state Meet of Champions in 1:55.17 and took the 1,600 in 4:17.40. He also won both events at the Division II state meet, and capped his season with a sixth-place finish in the mile at the Nike Outdoor Nationals.
Also a talented singer and leader of his school’s Environmental Club, Seigne has served on Hanover’s School Council and has volunteered on behalf of a middle school track team.
Seigne has maintained a 3.43 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to run on scholarship at Elon (N.C.) University this fall.