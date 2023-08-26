Jacob Nussdorf scored a pair of second-half goals — his first two varsity goals — to lead the Londonderry High boys soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Exeter on Friday in its Division I season opener at Lancer Park.

Nussdorf converted a rebound of a Jacob Lewis shot to make it 1-0 at 53:30. Zac Mantegari assisted Nussdorf’s second goal at 60:38.