Noah Parrelli notched a hat trick, leading Keene past Londonderry 6-4 in a Division I boys hockey game on Wednesday. Joel Beard and Jonah Murphy added a goal and three assists apiece for the Blackbirds (1-3). Keene goalie Orion Murphy stopped 23 shots.
Concord 5, Exeter 4, OT
Concord (2-0): Brooks Craigue, GWG in OT; Trevor Craigue, Joey Tarbell, AJ Dow, Dawson Fancher, 1 goal each.
Exeter (1-2): Ty Robinson, 1 goal, 2 assists; Cam Snee, Roger Davis, 1 goal each; Cam Keaveney, 1 goal, 1 assist; Brian Najjar, 2 assists; Eddie Hannan, 1 assist; Charlie Mozina, 27 saves.
St. Thomas 4, Merrimack 3
St. Thomas: Johnny Resch, Colin Chriso, Max Murray, 1 goal each.
Merrimack: Owen Miner, Eliot Medlock, Sam Giles, 1 goal each.
Boys basketball
Winnacunnet 56, Memorial 49
Memorial (0-2): Christian Bilolo, 11 points; Bory Bory, Deven Lavallee, 10 points each.
Goffstown 69, Central 63
Goffstown (1-1): Noah Durham, 16 points; Ryan Strand, 14 points; Cam Hujsak, 13 points; Ryan Kennedy, 10 points.
Central (0-2): Jason Gasana, 24 points; Mark Nyomah, 23 points.
Bedford 68, Trinity 62
Bedford (2-0): Brady O’Connell, 28 points; Luke Soden, 25 points; Aiden O’Connell, 11 points.
Trinity (1-1): Tyler Bike, 16 points.
Pinkerton 69, Concord 50
Pinkerton (2-0): Marshall, 19 points, 9 rebounds; T. Chinn, 10 points, 4 assists; Ludden, 10 points.
West 66, Lebanon 27
West (1-1): Angel Castro, 17 points; Aiden Scott-Bealac, 20 points; Max Shosa, 21 points.
Milford 48, Bishop Brady 43
Milford (1-1): Chuck Urda, 14 points, Will O’Connell, 13 points, Brady Hansen, 12 points.
Brady (1-1): Nate Nelson, 12 points, Matt Steigmeyer, 12 points, Cade Weaver, 11 points.
Souhegan 63, Bow 46
Souhegan (2-0): Matt Canavan, 15 points, Joe Bernasconi, 17 points, Nick Nowak, 7 rebounds.
Bow (1-1): Hunter Duncan, 14 points.
Salem 67, Spaulding 66
Salem (2-1): Philip Melo, 23 points; Ryan Morse, 13 points; Brock James, 12 points.
Laconia 76, Sanborn 65
Sanborn (0-2): C. Frizzell, 27 points; Z. Frizzell, 9 points; Rego, 10 points; Thompson, 12 points.
Girls basketball
Memorial 36, Winnacunnet 26
Memorial (2-0): Maddie Pepra-Omani, 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; NyAsia McKelvey, 3 points, 8 rebounds.
Winnacunnet (0-3): Riley Kirens, 6 points.
Salem 41, Spaulding 35
Salem (2-1): G. Mosto, 12 points; M. Mosto, 6 points; Regan, Beeley, 5 points each.
Spaulding (1-1): Philbrook, 8 points; Drew, 9 points; Trueman, 10 points.
Exeter 43, Alvirne 38, OT
Exeter (3-0): Emma Smith, 11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals; Hailey Harrington, 6 points, 6 rebounds; Ari Pompeo, 6 points, 11 rebounds; Ali Campbell, 15 points, 5 rebounds.
Pinkerton 69, Concord 38
Pinkerton (2-0): Elizabeth Lavoie, 21 points; Sydney Gerossie, 13 points; Hayden Leccese, 10 points, Brooke Benz, 8 points.
Girls hockey
Exeter 7, Kingswood 0
Exeter: Molly Greene, 2 points; Lily Blood, Hailey O’Kane, 1 goal, 1 assist each; Maddie Mann, Mia Albertelli, Alli MacDonald, 1 goal each.
Wrestling
Spaulding 44, Merrimack 21
Connor Sayball (M) pinned Collin Jacques, 3:40. 126: Grant Descheneaux (M) def. Jayden Deal, 7-4. 132: Emily Angelo (M) def. Kellen Breen, 9-2. 138: Noah Lallas (S) over Nickolas Murphy, TF 15-0 6:00. 145: Mitchell Krupp (M) def. Jackson Morgan, 7-0. 152: Dylan Gravallese (S) pinned Sean Gendron, 4:48. 160: Sawyer Goodwin (S) over Brendan Curley, 9-4. Wesley Alfonso (S) pinned Michael Rodimon, 4:23. 220: Evan Couture (S) pinned Tyler Hansbury, 0:48. 285: Chance `William` Hagan (S) pinned Tyler Barton, 2:23. 106: Trey Wiley (S) pinned Charlene Haddad, 0:20.