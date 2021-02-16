Ten players scored for the Pinkerton Academy boys basketball team in its 60-36 victory over Nashua South on Tuesday. Jackson Marshall led the Astros (5-0) with 11 points, and Justin Dunne and Anthony Chin added eight points each. Pinkerton hosts 4-2 Bishop Guertin on Thursday. The Cardinals’ two losses have been to unbeaten Exeter.
The Pinkerton girls, meanwhile, beat South 49-33. Avah Ingalls led the way with 16 points, and Abby Marasco and Alli Ingalls added nine points. The Astros girls are also 5-0 and play BG (5-0) on Thursday.
Chretien leads Goffstown
Senior Grady Chretien scored five goals, leading the Goffstown boys hockey team past Bow 6-3 on Monday at Tri-Town Arena in Hooksett. Chretien, who has 130 points in his career, scored once in the second period then poured in four in the third period, including three in the final 3:25.
Luc Oullette, from Chretien, also scored for the Grizzlies (2-6-0), and goalie Jake Webber made 35 saves.
Ethan Tobeler, Dominic Jurcins and Aiden Labrecque scored for Bow (2-6-0). Goalie Mason Marquis made 21 saves.
BOYS BASKETBALL (MONDAY)
Goffstown 55, Man. West 52
Goffstown: Aiden O’Connell, 19 points; Jack Kelley, 19 points.
West: Sheer Akot, 20 points; Rawshawn Prescott, 15 points.
Sanborn 65, Campbell 62
Sanborn: Dylan Khalil, 23 points.
Campbell: Dylan Rice, 18 points; Will McPherson, 17 points; Jack Noury, 3 blocks, 3 steals, 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (MONDAY)
Bp. Guertin 54, Merrimack 41
Merrimack (5-4): Emma Valluzzi, 9 points, 5 assists; Keira Bike, 5 points, 5 steals.
BG (10-0): Meghan Stack, 12 points; Catelyn Wheeler, 10 points.
BOYS HOCKEY (MONDAY)
Merrimack 4, Bishop Brady 3
Merrimack: Evan Roy, 2 goals; Brayden Gugliemi, Dylan Sadowski, 1 goal each; Ben Hardy, 57 saves.
GIRLS HOCKEY (MONDAY)
St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover 7, Man. Central / Memorial 1
STA/W/D: Kylie Youngclaus, 1 goal, 4 assists; Ellie Karatzas, 3 goals, 1 assist; Emily Dornan, 3 assists; McKenzie Wessling, 2 goals; Brianna Lepere, 1 goal; Kayley Young, Bella Carey, 1 assist each.