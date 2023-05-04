Joey Gallo scored in the second overtime, lifting host Pinkerton Academy to a 7-6 comeback win over rival Londonderry on Wednesday in boys lacrosse.
The Astros outscored the Lancers 4-1 in the fourth quarter to force the overtimes. Pinkerton’s Cole Frank won all 17 of the faceoffs he took.
Pinkerton 7, Londonderry 6, 2 OTs
Pinkerton (7-4): Matt Feole, 2g,2a; Ricky Wong, 2g; Joey Gallo, 1g,1a; Cody Santomassimo, Ryan Lynch, 1g each; Tyler LeBlanc, 9 saves; Cole Frank, 17-for-17 on faceoffs.
Londonderry (4-3): Nate Pedrick, 3g; BenPadakula, 2g; Aidan Huard, 1g; Colby Walden, 15 saves.
Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough 9, Milford 5
Milford: Chuck Urda, 3g,1a; Harris Jones, 2g; James Brew, 12 saves; Justin Desmarais played well on defense.
Trinity 7, Bishop Brady 3
Trinity (3-3): Andrew Overy, 1g,4a; Nik Crift, 2g; Tyler Manning, 2g,1a; Brennan Walsh, 2g; Chase Hunt, 17 saves on 20 shots.
Windham 11, Alvirne 5
Windham: Drew Denton, 1g,3a; Ryan Parke, 2g,2a; Jake Suliveras, Dylan Suliveras, Ryan Dann, 1g each; Vito Mancini, 1g,1a; Nate Crowley, 1g,2a; Casey Kramer, 6 saves.
Girls lacrosse
Souhegan 17, Exeter 6
Souhegan: Emma Kennedy, 5g, 3a; Riley Devine, 1g,1a; Nat Heimarck, 3g,1a; Lyla Kimball, 6g,1a; Lyla Hawkes, 1a; Annika Madeja, Abby Giannetti, 1g each.
St. Thomas 17, Campbell 9
Campbell: Kristina Castellano, Maddie Cuvellier, Callie Hoover, 3g each.
Baseball
Pelham 8, St. Thomas Aquinas 7
Pelham: Nolan Drew, 4 IP, 5 R, 1 ER, 5Ks; Alex Carroll, 3 IP, 3 R, 3 Ks; Derek Muise, RBI double; Matt Todino, 2-run double; Nick Muise reached base on an error in the bottom of the 7th, stole second and scored the winning run on a wild pitch.
Exeter 10, Dover 0
Exeter: Young, 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 8Ks; Caron, double, single, 4 runs scored; Keaveney, homer, single, 3 RBIs.
Dover: Cook, 5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 10Ks.
Winnacunnet 14, Salem 4 (5 inn.)
Winnacunnet: Nowak, 2.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 Ks; Larck, double, 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Fredericks, homer, double, 3 RBIs; Gaffney, double, single.
Salem: Deschene, 2 singles.
Kingswood 15, Pembroke 2
Pembroke: Cam Plumb, 2-for-3, run; Colby Pope, run.
Windham 13, Alvirne 7
Windham: Armstrong, 3 singles, 4 runs; Runde, 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Constantine, homer, single, 5 RBI, 3 runs; Salvador, 2 singles; Sullo, double, single, 2 RBIs; Arinello, 2 singles.
Alvirne: Crawford, 3 singles, 3 RBIs.
Softball
Winnacunnet 3, Salem 2 (10 inn.)
Winnacunnet: Eaton, 10 IP, 12 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 15 Ks; Gagne, 4 singles, 2 runs scored.
Salem: McNamara, 9.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 5 Ks; Lucier, double, 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Olson, double, 3 singles, 2 runs scored; Beeley, 2 singles.
Campbell 1, Pelham 0
Campbell (4-3): Juliana Pinciaro, singled in fourth, scored game’s only run on a safety squeeze; Sophia Romand, double, single; Teresa Ivos, 7 IP, 4 H, 10 Ks.
Pelham: Caileigh Aguiar, 7 IP, 1 ER, 8 H, 5 Ks; Brooke Slaton, triple, good defense at ss.
Exeter 6, Dover 0
Exeter: Summer Leclerc, 7 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 11 Ks, 2 BBs; Leclerc, 2 hits, run, 3 RBIs; Chloe Brunelle, 2 hits, run; Dejah Rondeau, hit, run, RBI; Avery Allard, hit, run, RBI; Annie Chistiana, bunt single in 6th inning for her 100th career hit.
Pinkerton 4, Keene 3
Pinkerton (4-3): Vanesa Morris (2-0), 7 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 Ks; Julia Cahoon, 2 RBIs.
Boys volleyball
Bishop Guertin 3, John Stark 0
27-25, 25-22, 25-21
BG (2-4): Mike McLaughlin, 4 kills, 4 digs; Alex Howe, 3 aces, 3 kills; Sean Schultz, 13 assists.
Pinkerton 3, Farmington 0
25-18, 25-14, 25-19
Pinkerton (2-6): Jack Kirsch, 4 kills, 1 block; Myles Melim, 7 aces, 9 assists; Kaden Layne, 5 kills; Lucas Mayer, 9 digs.
BOYS TENNIS
Bishop Guertin 9, Merrimack 0
Nick Xie (BG) def. Reese Lopez 9-7; Gavin Bombara (BG) def. Max Townsend 8-2; Will Moynihan (BG) def. Tyler Barnard 8-2; Sean Cairns (BG) def. Tawan Parge 8-4; Aditya Prasad (BG) def. William McNay 8-1; Sean Finnegan (BG) def. Billy Fisher 8-2
Xie/Bombara (BG) def. Lopez/Townsend 8-4; Moynihan/Cairns (BG) def. Barnard/McNay 8-2; Prasad/Finnegan (BG) def. Parge/Fisher 8-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Salem 8, Londonderry 1
Laura Salamanca, S, def. Susan Kim 8-1; Kassie Smeltzer, S, def. Jillian Mazzola 8-1; Ally Coyle, S, def. Maylee Valentine 8-2; Ava Rastello, S, def. Ali VonPichi 8-2; Mia Contarino, S, def. Shayana Elghazal 8-0; Sarah Lamy, M, def. Chelsey Blanchette 8-4.
Salamanca-Rastello, S, def. Kim-Valentine 8-0; Coyle-Smeltzer, S, def. Mazzola-VonPichi 8-3; Contarino-Blanchette, S, def. Elghazal-Lamy 8-3.
Hanover 8, Merrimack 1
Katie Costa, M, def. Rachel Rockmore 8-2; Mackenzie Liz, H, def. Emily Winefield 8-0; Sophia Costa, H, def. Jess Harden 8-0; Emilia Torresani, H, def. Lina Eldeib 8-0; Campbell White, H, def. Jordan Zebuhr 8-0; Shawna Rockmore, H, def. Emily Theriault 8-1.
R. Rockmore-Costa, H, def. Costa-Harden 8-3; Torresani-S. Rockmore, H, def. Winefield-Sam Nickerson 8-0; White-Hailey Pastel, H, def. Eldeib-Theriault 8-0.
Central 9, Memorial 0
Emily Leclerc C d. Shayla Karo 8-0; McKenna Schneiderman C d. Becky Ducret 8-1; Emma Blaisdell C d. Nicole Martinez 8-0; Tess Beckman C d. Tammy Tran 8-0; Katie Mulcahy C d. Taylor McCue 8-0; Catherine Tenn C d. Laura Armstrong 8-0
Leclerc/Blaisdell C d. Karo/Ducret 8-0; Mulcahy /Schneiderman C d. Matinez/Tran 8-0; Sophia Diaz/ Tenn C d. McCue /Armstrong 8-5