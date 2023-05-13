Garrett Hammer pitched a five-inning three-hitter and Jacob Albert cracked a homer among his three hits to lead Pinkerton Academy past host Keene 12-2 on Saturday at Alumni Field. Only one of Keene’s runs against Hammer was earned. He walked two and fanned three.
Albert finished with three RBIs. Matt Barbuto and Cole Yennaco also homered for the Astros, and Barbuto finished with four runs batted in .
Campbell 8, Bishop Brady 1
Campbell: Logan Daigle (W), 6 1/3 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 8 Ks; Brandon White, 2/3 of an IP, 1 K.
Baseball
Hanover 11, Merr. Valley 1 (Thu.)
Hanover: Freddie Mierke, 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 Ks; Oliver Sperry, 4 RBIs; Jake Toulmin, Jojo Drent, 2 RBIs each.
MV: Davis, 3 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 0 Ks.
Hanover 11, Coe-Brown 4 (Fri.)
Hanover: Sam Sacerdote, 4 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 9 Ks; Sacerdote, double, single, 2 RBIs; Jake Toulmin, triple, single, 2 RBIs; Oliver Sperry, 3 singles; Jackson McBride, 2 singles.
Goffstown 5, Portsmouth 2
Goffstown (10-2): Will Perkowski, 7 IP, 2 ER, 7 H, 12 Ks.
Bishop Guertin 9, Nashua So. 0
BG: Sam Franco, 5 2/3 IP, 1 H, 8 Ks; Joe Riney, 2-for-3; Luke Anderson, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Ryan Haskell, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Dom Monico, double, RBI.
Goffstown 6, Concord 5
Goffstown (11-2): Logan Simmons, 4 IP, Dillon Gaudet (W), 3 IP, 0 H, 2 Ks; Will Perkowski, 2-run go-ahead double, single.
Pembroke 9, Plymouth 8
Pembroke: Cam Plumb, win in relief; Lorgan Sarrasin, 3-for-4 with double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, SB; Devin Riel, 2-for-3 with double, 2 SBs, 2 RBIs; Sean Bonisteel, 2 runs.
Windham 8, Central-West 0
Windham: Cole Constantine, 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 Ks; Jack Koutrobis, 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 Ks; Jake Sullo, 3 singles; Jack Murphy, double, single; Constantine, homer, 3 RBIs
Softball
Salem 16, Bedford 1
Salem: Ruel, 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 Ks; Beeley, 3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 Ks; Lucier, double, 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Moniz, 2 homers, single, 6 RBIs; Ruel, double, single, 2 RBIs; Olson, Lucacio, Ventullo, 2 singles each; Quinlan, double, single.
Oyster River 2, Palham 0
Oyster River (7-4): Morgan Irela, 7 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 12 Ks, 2 BB; Aubrey DeJesus, GW 2-run single in top of 7th.
Pelham (5-8): Caileigh Aguiar, 7 IP, 0 ER, 7 H, 4 Ks; Aguiar, double; Brooke Slaton (ss), 4 assists, 3 putouts; Ahaelyn Hinton (1B) and Aubrin Berger (RF) played well defensively.
Exeter 9, Bedford 0
Exeter: Summer Leclerc (W), 5 IP, 8 Ks, 4 H, 1 BB; Edy Crawford, 2 IP, 0 H, 2 Ks; Annie Christiana, triple, single, 3 runs; Emma Plourde, hit, 2 RBIs; Dejah Rondeau, hit, 2 runs, RBI; Madi Paige played well defensively.
Girls lacrosse
Campbell 13, Plymouth 6
Campbell: Kristina Castellano, 10g; Maddie Vouvellier, 2g; Callie Hoover, 1g; Rania Chaudhry, 15 saves (68%).
Boys lacrosse
Timberlane 18, Kingswood 5
Timberlane: Jack Condon, 7g,2a; Braidon Bowman, 4g,1a; Landon Petry, 4a; Michael Savage, 1g,1a; Tyler Chiccino, 1g; Jake Hutchings, 2g,1a; Gary Shivell, 1g,2a; Cam Bonfiglio, 1g; Cole Gerry, 2a; Adam Devaney, 1g; Brady Marston, 1 save; Bryce Carty, 3 saves.
Pinkerton 18, Dover 5
Pinkerton (11-4): Adam Scale, 4g,1a; Michael Uber, 4g; Ryan Lynch, 3g,1a; Joey Gallo, 2g,2a; Cole Summer, 2g; Cole Frank, 1g,4a; Cody Santomassimo, Ben Quintiliani, 1g each; Ricky Wong, 2a; Tyler LeBlanc, 3 saves; Curtis, Michael, 1 save; Frank, 15-for-16 on faceoffs; Dylan Stingel, 8-for-9 on faceoffs.
Dover (3-8): Desroches, 1g,1a; Ketcham, 2g; Krick, 1g; Chalifour, 12 saves.
Trinity 11, Milford 2
Trinity (5-4): Andrew Overy, 4g,3a; Lukas Bender, 3g,1a; Gage Dyche, 1g,2a; Cooper Gaudio, 2g,3a; Quinton Pincoski, first varsity goal; Colton Gooden, 1a.
Milford: Chuck Urda, Ryan Arseneau, 1g each; Harris Jones, 9 saves.
Windham 16, Keene 2
Windham: Nate Crowley, 6g,7a; Matt Desmaris, 3g,5a; Drew Denton, 3g,3a; Bryan Desmaris, 1g; Ryan Dann, 2g; Rob DiPietro, 15-for-18 on faceoffs; Casey Kramer, 6 saves.
GIRLS TENNIS
Manchester Central 7, Salem 2
Emily Leclerc C d. Laura Salamanca 8-0; McKenna Schneiderman C d. Kassie Smeltzer 8-5; Emma Blaisdell C d. Ally Coyle 8-2; Ava Rastello S d. Tess Beckman 8-5; Katie Mulcahy C d. Mia Contarine 8-1; Alisa Friedland C d. Chelsey Blanchette 8-1,
Leclerc-Blaisdell C d. Salamanca-Rastello 8-3; Mulcahy-Schneiderman C d. Smeltzer-Coyle 8-5; Blanchette-Cotarino S d. Tenn-Beckman 9-8.
Derryfield 9, Bishop Guertin 0
Sophia Correnti, D, def. Sophia Sears 8-0; Sophie Brown, D, def. Jasmine Shattuck 8-4; Sofia Koshy, D, def. Gabby Olsson 8-5; Annabelle Crotty, D, def. Sophia Zielinski 8-5; Charlotte Smith, D, def. Jaclyn Kriscunas 8-1; Pola Jankowska, D, def. Lydia Miller 8-4.
Brown-Correnti, D, def. Shattuck-Olsson, 8-0; Koshy-Crotty, D, def. Sears-Zielinski 8-2; Smith-Jankowska, D, def. Kuscunas-Miller 8-4.
Gilford 6, Inter-Lakes 3
Laura Cove (IL) def Lilly Cassiano 8-0; Jade Nicolas(G) def Lily Morse, 8-2; Liz Albert (G) def Marissa Anastasio, 8-1; Rachel Beck (G) def Addi Harper, 8-0; Olivia Kimball (IL) def Natalie Clay 8-5; Ally Onos (G) def Alexis Lopes 8-1.
Nicolas-Albert (G) def Cove-Morse, 9-8 (2); Clay-Onos (G) def Anastasio-Harper, 8-4; Gilford defaulted No. 3 doubles.
BOYS TENNIS
Pinkerton 8, Nashua South 1
Amelia Coyle, P, def Maggie Wagner 8-4; Sophia Canderozzi , P, def Samitha Nadella 8-5; Mia Rivard, P, def Krisha Dani 8-2; Calli Matarozzo, P, def Krina Dani 8-3; Sydney Collard, P, def Hannah Jacob 8-2; Ava Hedstrom, P, def Sashia Madarapu 8-0.
Nadella-K. Dani (NS) def Hedstrom-Amber Mosher 8-3; Emma Hazard-Juliana Megan, P, def Jacob-Naveah Lofton 8-0; Sofia Labroda-Briana Marks, P, def Sasha Patel-Molly Nickerson 8-2.
Team records: Pinkerton, 7-4; Nashua South, 2-9.