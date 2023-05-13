Garrett Hammer pitched a five-inning three-hitter and Jacob Albert cracked a homer among his three hits to lead Pinkerton Academy past host Keene 12-2 on Saturday at Alumni Field. Only one of Keene’s runs against Hammer was earned. He walked two and fanned three.

Albert finished with three RBIs. Matt Barbuto and Cole Yennaco also homered for the Astros, and Barbuto finished with four runs batted in .