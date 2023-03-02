230223-spt-pinkertonhanover-016_2429
Buy Now

Pinkerton Academy goalie Damien Carter, shown making a glove save during the Feb. 22 game against Hanover at Tri-Town Arena, shut out Bow in a tournament prelim on Wednesday night.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Damien Carter made 35 saves, leading the Pinkerton Academy boys hockey team past Bow 3-0 in a Division I preliminary round game on Wednesday night.

The Astros received goals from Zach Baker, Lorenzo Corsetto and Preston Libby and advanced to a quarterfinal matchup at Bishop Guertin scheduled for Saturday night.