Damien Carter made 35 saves, leading the Pinkerton Academy boys hockey team past Bow 3-0 in a Division I preliminary round game on Wednesday night.
The Astros received goals from Zach Baker, Lorenzo Corsetto and Preston Libby and advanced to a quarterfinal matchup at Bishop Guertin scheduled for Saturday night.
In the other quarterfinals set for Saturday, Keene visits top seed and unbeaten Concord, Trinity goes to Bedford and Windham hosts Londonderry.
Girls hockey
St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover 3, Berlin/Gorham/Kennett 1: In a Wednesday prelim in Dover, Christi Trudel scored twice to lead the winners into a quarterfinal matchup Friday at Hanover. Brianna Lepere also scored, and Julianna Grella and Delaney Riley added a pair of assists each. Goalie Diana Pivirotto had 21 saves.
Abby Blais scored for Berlin/Gorham/Kennett and goalie Olivia O’Neil stopped 20 shots.
STA/Winnacunnet/Dover advanced to play at Hanover (Campion Rink) on Friday at 5:10 p.m.
Boys basketball
Division I prelims
Trinity 79, Portsmouth 51: In Manchester, Tyler Bike scored 21 of his game-high 28 points in the second half to help eighth-seeded Trinity advance to the Division I quarterfinals. Eighth-seeded Portsmouth held its only lead early in the second quarter, but Trinity began to pull away midway through the second. The Pioneers led 31-18 at halftime and 48-34 entering the fourth. Kevin Doherty added 17 points for Trinity, which received a 12-point performance from DeVohn Ellis. Matt Minckler (12 points) and Matt Hudlin (11 points) led the Portsmouth offense.
Trinity, last year’s Division I champion, will play at top-seeded Bedford in the quarterfinals scheduled for Saturday.
Bishop Guertin 50, Alvirne 34: In Nashua, BG’s Matt Santosuosso led all scorers with 13 points. Spencer Matarazzo and Tyler Mackey chipped in nine points each to the winning cause. BG makes the three-mile trip to Nashua South for the quarterfinals.
Pinkerton 82, Salem 46: In Derry, Anthony Chinn poured in a game-high 20 points and twin brother Tyrone added 11 points and seven assists to lead the second-seeded Astros into a quarterfinal matchup against Windham. Jackson Marshall added 15 points and 12 rebounds for Pinkerton. Zack Carrien led Salem with 12 points.
Nashua 83, Londonderry 46: In Nashua, Jack Peters and Jack Sullivan scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, as the third-seeded Titans advanced to host Exeter in the quarterfinals. Mason Paquette’s 13 points paced Londonderry.
Exeter 71, Goffstown 54: In Exeter, Ryan Luper erupted for 27 points as the sixth-seeded Blue Hawks advanced to a quarterfinal matchup at North. Evan Pafford added 19 points for the winners. Ryan Kennedy (18 points) and Ryan Strand (15) led the Grizzlies.