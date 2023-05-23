Exeter's Haugh
Exeter's Nev Haugh scores with Kristen Bickford coming in behind her to make it 12-0 in the third inning against Nashua North at Exeter High School on Tuesday.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Maddy Moore had three hits and Maddy Schoenenberger homered as Pinkerton Academy outslugged Windham 16-10 in Division I softball on Tuesday.

Pinkerton: Maddy Moore, 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Emma Boucher, double, single, RBI, 2 runs scored; Jennie Hiscox, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 3 runs scored; Maddy Schoenenberger, homer, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Riley Dunn, triple, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored.