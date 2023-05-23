Maddy Moore had three hits and Maddy Schoenenberger homered as Pinkerton Academy outslugged Windham 16-10 in Division I softball on Tuesday.
Pinkerton: Maddy Moore, 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Emma Boucher, double, single, RBI, 2 runs scored; Jennie Hiscox, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 3 runs scored; Maddy Schoenenberger, homer, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Riley Dunn, triple, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored.
Windham: Anna Mitrou, double, 2 singles, 5 RBIs; Arianna DeCotis, double, 2 singles, RBI, 2 runs scored; Katie Nolan, triple, single, 1 RBI, 1 run scored.
Concord 17, Pinkerton 1 (Monday)
Concord (16-1): Taylor, 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BBs, 11 Ks; Sterns, homer, single, 4 RBIs; Craigue, triple, single, 3 RBIs; Taylor, 3 RBIs.
Pinkerton (11-5): Madi Cunha (L); Maddy Moore, double; Riley Dunn, single, RBI.
Salem 21, Trinity 1 (5 inn.)
Salem: McNamara, 2 IP, Ruel, 3 IP, combined on no-hitter; Lucacio, triple, 3 singles, 5 RBIs; McNamara, 4 singles, 3 runs scored, 2 RBIs; Paradis, single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored; Ruel, 2 singles, 3 runs scored; Ventullo, 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Quinlan, 3 singles, 4 RBIs, 2 runs scored.
Pelham 18, Souhegan 3
Pelham: Calleigh Aguiar (W), 4 Ks, 1 ER; Aguiar, 2 hits, 3 RBIs.
Souhegan: Harrold, 2 hits, RBI.
Baseball
Campbell 27, Raymond 3
Campbell: Jack Kidwell, homer (6th of year), 3 RBIs; Drew Avitable earned the win.
Nashua North 2, Bishop Guertin 1
BG: AJ Holmes, 5 IP, 0 H, 11 Ks; Jackson Goldstein, double, single, RBI.
Exeter 11, Central-West 0 (5 inn.)
Exeter: Piwnicki, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 Ks; G. Young, triple, single, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI; Keaveney, triple, double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored; Snee, double, single, 3 runs scored; Morgado, 2 single, 2 runs scored, 3 RBIs.
Central-West: Ryan, double.
Pinkerton 8, Concord 6
Pinkerton: Horne, double, single, 4 RBIs; Yennaco, double, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored.
Concord: Fancher, double, single; Wachter, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Plante, 2 singles, 1 RBI.
Goffstown 12, Merrimack 4
Goffstown: Trevor Poisson, 4-for-4 with a double, 2 runs scored; Braeden Lambert, 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs; James Baggs, Jake Webber, 2 hits each; Noah Durham, 6 IP, 4 R, 8Ks; Ryan Dutton pitched scoreless 7th.
Hanover 14, Lebanon 8
Hanover: Sacerdote, 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 Ks; Drent, 4 singles, 4 RBIs, 2 runs scored; McBride, 2 doubles, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI; Sperry, double, single, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Toulmin, 2 singles, 1 RBI.
Lebanon: Achmoody, 3 singles, 2 runs scored; Hewett, 2 singles, 2 runs scored, 2 RBIs; Bates, single, 3 RBIs.
Concord Christian 5, Hinsdale 4
Concord Christian: Charbono, 5.1 IP, 14 Ks; St. Jean, 1.2 IP, 2Ks; St. Jean, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored; Stopryo, 2-for-2, 2 RBIs.
Hinsdale: Aidan Davis, 6 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 9 Ks; Brayden Eastman, 2-for-3, 3 RBIs.
Girls lacrosse
Dover 12, Souhegan 6
Souhegan: Lyla Kimball, 4g; Emma Kennedy, 1g,2a; Abby Giannetti, 1g; Catie Schriver, 11 saves; Annie Raduazzo, 3 saves.
Windham 8, Goffstown 7
Windham: Hall, Killian, 3g each; Ponzini, Kendzulak, 1a each; Mitchell, 14 saves including 200 career save.
Derryfield 17, Milford 5
Derryfield (9-6): Lilly Handwerk, 4g,2a; Alex Benson, 4g,1a; Chloe Bremberg, 3g,1a; Kira Geddes, Christine Nadeau, Teagan Peabody, 1g each; Lily Kfoury, 4 saves.
Boys lacrosse
Bedford 15, Merrimack 5
Merrimack (9-4): Kyle Dunn, Jackson Forbes, 2g each.
Pinkerton 19, Nashua North 2
Pinkerton (12-5): Ryan Lynch, Cole Summers, 4g each; Jimmy Erickson, 3g; Matt Feole, 2g; Summers, 3a; Lynch, 2a; Curtis Michaud, 3 saves; Cole Frank, 11-for-11 on faceoffs; Dylan Stingel, 5-for-5; Alex Tsetseranos, 5-for-7.
Derryfield 22, ConVal 0
Derryfield (15-1): Alex Murray, 5g,4a; RJ Proulx, 2g,3a; Chili Cabot, Quinn Silvio, 3g,1; Tate Flint, 3g; Ethan Flanagan, 2a; Liam Canty, 1g,2a; John Kramer, Tad Faulkner, Tyler Lautieri, 1g each; Dugan Brewer Little, 1g,1a; Max Fowler, 2a; Michael Grunbeck, 1g; Logan Purvis, 16-for-20 on faceoffs; Dylan Clyne, 2-for4; Park Lediedz, 1 save.
St. Thomas 9, Windham 4
Windham: Drew Denton, Matt Desmaris, Bill DiPietro, Josh Trudel, 1g each; Casey Kramer, 16 saves.
BOYS TENNIS (DIV. I TOURNAMENT)
Bishop Guertin 9, Merrimack 0
Nick Xie (BG) def. Reese Lopez 8-3; Gavin Bombara (BG) def. Max Townsend 8-0; Will Moynihan (BG) def. Tyler Barnard 8-6; Sean Cairns (BG) def. George Benoit 8-0; Aditya Prasad (BG) def. Tawan Burger 8-3; Sean Finnegan (BG) def. Willem McNay 8-0
Xie/Bombara (BG) def. Lopez/Townsend 8-6; Moynihan/Cairns (BG) def. Barnard/Benoit 8-1; Lazzari/Benson (BG) def. McNay/Pitman, 8-6.