Pinkerton at Bedford softball
Pinkerton’s Academy’s Caitlyn Lemay slides into third base ahead of a throw during Monday’s game at Bedford. The Astros prevailed, 16-4.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Pinkerton Academy’s Julia Cahoon and Maddie Schoenenberger cracked three hits each, leading the Astros past Bedford 16-4 in a Division I softball contest Monday in Bedford.

Schoenenberger had a double among her hits. Caitlyn Lemay added a double and single for four runs batted in, and Kennedy Michaud had two hits and five RBIs.

Don’t see your high school here? Send recaps to schoolsports@unionleader.com.