Pinkerton Academy’s Julia Cahoon and Maddie Schoenenberger cracked three hits each, leading the Astros past Bedford 16-4 in a Division I softball contest Monday in Bedford.
Schoenenberger had a double among her hits. Caitlyn Lemay added a double and single for four runs batted in, and Kennedy Michaud had two hits and five RBIs.
Vanessa Morris (3-0) went the distance (six innings) and allowed five hits. She walked two and fanned nine.
Aubrey Beyer had two hits and two RBIs each for the Bulldogs.
Exeter (12-0): Kristen Beebe, 6 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 14Ks, 2 BBs; Kristen Bickford, triple, 2 singles, run, RBI; Emma Plourde, 2 hits, 2 RBIs; Dejah Rondeau, 2 hits, run RBI; Madi Paige, triple, 2 RBIs; Annie Christiana, hit, 2 walks, 3 runs.
Windham 12, Central-Memorial 0 (5)
Windham: Ballard, 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 Ks; Akin, double, single, 4 runs, 3 RBIs; Wright, 2 doubles, single, 3 RBIs; Forsyth, double, single, 1 RBI; DeCotis, single, 2 RBIs;; Ballard, double, single, 2 RBIs.
Girls lacrosse
Derryfield 15, Campbell 1
Derryfield: Lily Handwerk, Kira Geddes, 4g each; Chloe Bremberg, 3g; Teagan Peabody, Courtney Wold, Alex Benson, Laurie Best, 1g each; Lily Kfoury, 6 saves.
Boys lacrosse
Milford: Harris Jones, 3g; Chuck Urda, 2g,2a; James Brew, 14 saves; Dartagnan Boudreau played well on defense.
Pinkerton 14, Algonquin 6
Pinkerton (8-4): Ryan Lynch, 4g; Matt Feole, 3g; Joey Gallo, 2g, 2a; Matt Morrison, 2g; Michael Uber, 1g,,1a; Cody Santomassimo, 1g,1a; Jimmy Erickson, 1a; Curtis Michaud, 10 saves; Cole Frank, 20-for-21 on faceoffs.
Timberlane: Jack Condon, 2g,3a; Austin Charest, 1g,2a; Braidon Bowman, 6g; Landon Petry, 1g,1a; Michael Savage, 2g; Liam Corman, 2a; Tyler Chicino, 1g; Gary Shivell, 1g,1a; Cam Bonfiglio, 1g; Brady Marston, 2 saves; Bryce Carty, 3 saves; Joe Hughes, 2 saves, Rayan Bazidane, 1 save.
Baseball
Hanover: JoJo Drent, 3-for-3, 4 RBIs; Freddie Mierke, 5 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 4 Ks.
Alvirne: Pederson, 3 IP of relief, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 Ks; Blais, homer, 2 doubles, 5 RBIs; Casey, double, single, 2 RBIs; Smith, double, single, 1 RBI; Crawford, 2 singles; Pederson, double, single; Vallante, 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Salem: Hamman, homer, double, 2 RBIs; Ciarcia, LaGrasse, 2 singles each; Deschene, single, 2 RBIs.
White Mountains 7, Inter-Lakes 2
Nia Bebb (WM) def Laura Cove 8-0; Maddie Lorenz (WM) def Kiera Moynihan 8-1; Reese McFarland(WM) def Lily Morse 9-8 (4); Marissa Anastasio (IL) def Maddie Savoy 8-2; Jocelyn Wyman(WM) def Alli McCarthy 8-0; Addi Harper (IL) def Annette Smith 8-2.
Bebb-Lorenz (WM) def Cove-Moynihan 8-1; Savoy-Wyman (WM) def Morse-Anastasio 8-5; McFarland-Bailey Allin (WM) def Harper-McCarthy (IL), 9-7.
Bishop Guertin 8, Exeter 1
Nick Xie (BG) def. Charlie Goughan 8-2; Gavin Bombara (BG) def. Dom Theos 8-5; Will Moynihan (BG) def. Robert Berthel 8-4; Sean Cairns (BG) def. Ryan Byrnes 8-5; Aditya Prasad (BG) def. Lance Makabali 8-6; Nick Myers (E) def Sean Finnegan 8-0
Xie/Bombara (BG) def. Goughan/Theos 9-8 (8-6); Moynihan/Cairns (BG) def. Byrnes/Oliver Berardino 9-7; Prasad/Finnegan (BG) def. Berthel/Makabali 8-3.