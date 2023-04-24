High Schools: Pinkerton softball team rolls Apr 24, 2023 Apr 24, 2023 Updated 22 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Buy Now Pinkerton Academy's Hailey Schnider shoots and scores during Monday's game against Londonderry. The Astros won 17-1. THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Schnider THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Pinkerton Academy's Hailey Schnider shoots and scores during Monday's game against Londonderry. The Astros won 17-1. Show more Show less Buy Now THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Pinkerton Academy's Hailey Schnider shoots and scores during Monday's game against Londonderry. The Astros won 17-1. Buy Now THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Pinkerton Academy's Anna Perkins shoots and scores as Londonderry’s Kathryn Martin defends during Monday's game in Derry. Buy Now Pinkerton Academy's Bella Pinardi scores as Londonderry’s Kathryn Martin, left, and Addison Currier defend during Monday's game in Derry. The Astros won, 17-1. Buy Now THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Pinkerton Academy's Bella Pinardi scores during Monday's game against Londonderry. The Astros won 17-1. Advertisement Buy Now THOMAS ROY/ UNION LEADER Pinkerton Academy’s Hailey Schnider shoots the ball behind her back to score as Londonderry’s Meghan Daileanes defends in Derry on Monday. The Astros won, 17-1. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Maddie Schoenenberger had two doubles and two singles. driving in three runs, helping Pinkerton Academy top Nashua South 15-3 on Monday in a five-inning softball game.Jaydn Child added a double and single for three RBIs. Alexa Gullage (1-0) worked the last four innings, allowing four hits and three runs (two earned), with no walks and four strikeouts.Pelham 12, Plymouth 2Pelham (4-2): Brooke Slaton, Lauren Lacoss, 3 hits each; Caileigh Aguiar, Molly Sauer, Shaelyn Hinton, Morgan Berton, 2 hits each; Aguiar (W), 4 IP, 10 Ks, 1 H).Plymouth (1-4): Amza Thompson, 2 hits; Lucie Beauchemin scored 2 runs.Timberlane 9, Windham 2Timberlane: Ashlee Salafia, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 Ks; Salafia, double, 2 RBIs.Windham: Claire Ballard, 6 IP, 9 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 7 Ks; Anna Mitrou, double, 2 singles; Kelly Wright, double, single.BaseballWindham 10, Timberlane 0Windham: Joe Murphy, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 Ks; Cole Constantine, double, single; Jake Sullo, 2 singles, 2 RBIs.Hanover 7, Pembroke 4Hanover: Jackson McBride, Jojo Drent, 2 singles each; Sam Sacerdote, double, single; Freddy Mierke, 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 Ks; Alex Boone, 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 Ks.Pembroke: Owen Stewart, 5 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Logan Sarrasin, Devin Riel, double each.Boys lacrosseStaples (Westport, Conn.) 11,Bishop Guertin 10, OTSaturday, at Providence CollegeBG (3-1): Brady Dumont, 4g, 2a; Jacob Caron, 2g; Aiden Laurendeau, 1g; Connor Bouvier, Connor Guibord, Caleb Yeung, 1g,1a each; Zach Connerty, 7 saves; Will Murphy, 3 saves. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage