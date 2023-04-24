Schnider
Pinkerton Academy's Hailey Schnider shoots and scores during Monday's game against Londonderry. The Astros won 17-1.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Maddie Schoenenberger had two doubles and two singles. driving in three runs, helping Pinkerton Academy top Nashua South 15-3 on Monday in a five-inning softball game.

Jaydn Child added a double and single for three RBIs. Alexa Gullage (1-0) worked the last four innings, allowing four hits and three runs (two earned), with no walks and four strikeouts.