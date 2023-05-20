Gavin Rigby pitched eight shutout innings and Keene scored a run in the eighth to lift Keene High School past Salem 1-0 in Division I baseball on Friday. Rigby permitted five singles while walking one and fanning one. Fitch Hennessey’s eighth-inning bases-loaded walk knocked in the game’s only run.
Central-West 5, Alvirne 2
Central-West: Beddington, 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 Ks; Graf, 2 singles, run; Ryan, single, run; Beddington, single, run, 2 RBIs.
Alvirne: Vallante, 4.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER,k 5 BB, 4 Ks; Baker, 2 singles, RBI.
Portsmouth 5, Bishop Guertin 4
Portsmouth: Jake Carlisle, 2-run walk-off homer.
BG: Sam Franco, 5.1 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 5 Ks; Luke Anderson, 2-for-3, homer, run, RBI; Dom Monico, 2-for-4, run; Ryan Haskell, 2-for-2, 2 RBIs.
Pinkerton 8, Dover 2
Pinkerton: Garrett Hammer, 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 Ks; 8 BBs; Leo Boucher, 2 IP, 0 h, 0 R, 5 Ks, 1 BB; Jacob Adrien, 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 Ks, 2 BBs; Brendan Horne, double, single, RBI; Matt Barbuto, 2 singles; Cole Yennaco, homer, single, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Josh Jones, 2 singles, run.
Dover: Kubiet, 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 0 Ks.
Pembroke 7, Kennett 6
Pembroke: Owen Stewart (W), 3.1 IP; Stewart, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, run; Kevin Riely, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 SB, run.
Milford 11, Hanover 6
Milford: Cote, 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 3 Ks; Lima, 2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 1 K; Larco, 2 singles, run; Cote, singles, run; Howard, 2 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Lima, singles, 2 runs, RBI; Williams, double, single, run, 2 RBIs; Bedard, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, run; Pierce, double, RBI.
Hanover: Drent, 2 singles, run; Loescher, double, single, RBI.
Pelham 14, Sanborn 2
Pelham: Henry Paquette, 4 IP, 1 R, 4 H; 2 BB, 4 Ks; Matt Todino, homer, 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Derek Muise, 4-for-4 including homer, double; Cole Garcia, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 SBs; Zach James, 2-for-3, RBI; Justin Desmarais, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs.
Windham 4, Nashua South 2
Windham: Sullo, 7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 8 Ks; Constantine, 2 singles, run; Sullo, homer, single, 3 RBIs, run; Hoffman, double, single, run.
South: O’Connor, 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 Ks.
Prospect Mountain 4, Campbell 3
Campbell: Jack Kidwell, 2-run homer; Braydon White, 2-for-4 including a double; Logan Daigle, 6 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 3 Ks.
Hinsdale 11, Wilton-Lyndeborough 2
Hinsdale (9-0): Aidan Davis, 7 IP, 2 R, 0 ER, 18s; Davis, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Trace Tetreult, 3-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Johnny Winter, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs.
Softball
Salem 11, Keene 0
Salem: Ruel, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 Ks; Olson, 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Lucacio, double, single, run; Beeley, homer, single, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; McNamara, double, single, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Moniz, 4 singles, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Ventullo, 3 singles, 1 RBI.
Bishop Guertin 13, Portsmouth 1 (6)
BG: Michaella Bowen, 6 IP, 6 H; Bowen, Bailey Doyle, Kennedy FitzSimmons, Bella Nutting, Meara McDevitt, multiple hits.
Windham 10, Nashua South 7
Windham: Claire Ballard, 7 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 8 Ks; Anna Mitrou, double, 2 singles, 2 runs; Sienna Gattinella, 2 singles, 2 runs; Kelly Wright, 3 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Taylor McGrath, 2 singles; Arianna DeCotis, single, 3 RBIs; Ella Wilkins, single, 2 RBIs.
South: Morgan Gillis, homer, single, RBI, 2 runs; Natalia Rogers, double, single, run; Catherine Marvin, 2 singles, run; Brooke Berger, single, 2 RBIs.
Pinkerton 13, Dover 10
Pinkerton (11-4): Vanessa Morris (W, 3-0), 5 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 Ks; Madi Cunha (S), 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 Ks; Maddy Schoenenberger, homer, 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Jennie Hiscox, triple, single, RBI; Avery Carvalho, double, single, 2 RBIs; Julia Cahoon, 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Dover: Cook, homer, single, 4 RBIs; Spagna, triple, double, single, 3 RBIs.
Boys lacrosse
Merrimack 15, Salem 3
Merrimack (9-3): Kyle Dunn, 4g,5a; Jackson Forbes, 3g,3a; Max Giles, 1g,1a; Ryan Rezendes, 4g,3a; Trent Jackson, Henry Tobin, 1a each; Conor Dunn, 1g, 3a; Nolan Anderson, 2 saves.
Laconia 7, Milford 4
Milford: Kaleb Francoeur, 2g; Chuck Urda, 1g,2a; Alex Berube, 1g; Landon Briand, 1a; Harris Jones, 14 saves; Jason Daykin played well on defense.
Timberlane 16, Kennett 5
Timberlane: Jack Condon, 2g,2a; Austin Charest, 0g,1a; Braidon Bowman, 6g,1a; Landon Petry, 2g,3a; Michael Savage, 2g; Tyler Chiccino, 2g,3a; Jake Hutchings, Cam Bomfiglio, 1g each; Cole Gerry, 1a; Brady Marston, 1 save; Bryce Carty, 4 saves.
Girls lacrosse
Windham 18, Kingswood 1
Windham: Ponzini, 7g, 1a; Killian, 2g,4a; Gallinelli, 2g,1a; Kendzulak, 4g,1a; Madden, 2g,4a; Manch, 1g,1a.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hanover 5, Derryfield 4
Sophia Correnti, D, def. Rachel Rockmore 8-5; MacKenzie Liu, H, def. Sofia Koshy 8-5; Sophia Costa, H, def. Annabelle Crotty 8-4; Charlotte Smith, D, def. Nora St. Hilaire 8-6; Pola Jankowska, D, def. Emilia Torresani 8-3; Campbell White, H, def. Lucy Yakola 8-3.
Smith-Correnti, D, def. Rockmore-Costa 8-4; Liu-St. Hilaire, H, def. Koshy-Crotty 8-6; Shayna Rockmore-Hailey Pastel, H, def. Jankowska-Yakola 8-6.
Pinkerton 9, Concord 0
Amelia Coyle (P) def Grace Ferguson 8-0; Mia Rivard (P) def Maddie Mikkelson 8-0; Sophia Canderozzi (P) def Alexandria Grappone 8-1; Emily Borges (P) def Rosie Curry 8-0; Calli Matarozzo (P) def Katherine Tewksbury 8-0; Bridget Gorrie (P) def Sarah Mallette 8-2.
Borges-Matarozzo (P) def Ferguson-Mikkelson 8-1; Emma Hazard-Juliana Megan (P) def Grappone-Curry 8-3; Ava Hedstrom-Amber Mosher (P) def Tewksbury-Mallette 8-0.
Alvirne 7, Merrmick 2
Katie Costa, M, def. Natalie MacSweeney 8-2; Keazie Legg, A, def. Emily Winefield 8-3; Avery Baker, A, def. Jess Harden 8-5; Emma Cappi, W, def. Jordan Zebuhr 8-2; Marissa Murphy, A, def. Lina Eldeib 8-2; Zailyn O’Leary, A, Emily Theriault 8-3.
BOYS TENNIS
Pinkerton 8, Concord 1
Beau Freedman, P, def. Finn Brown 8-3; Ethan Flaherty, P, def. Carter Pratt 8-6; Josh Roux, P, def. Carl Sirriana 8-5; Riley Couture, P, def. Martin Pennington 8-5; Arav Mahajan, P, def. Oliver Quinn 8-3; Ethan Johnston, P, def. Bennett Cyr 8-0.
Landon Sprague-Anthony Terrile, P, def. Pratt-Sirriana 8-2; Brown-Pennington, C, def. Gabriel Philip-Gabriel Kanopka 8-5; Aiden Moore-Maddox Muir, P, def. Quinn-Cyr 8-3.
Bedford 8, Bishop Guertin 1
Nick Xie (BG) def. Lucas Mack 9-7; Logan Mack (B) def. Gavin Bombara 8-2; Richie Black (B) def. Will Moynihan 8-4; Nathaniel Gordon (B) def. Sean Cairns 8-4; Ryan Juneja (B) def. Aditya Prasad 8-0; Tristan Van der Meer (B) def. Sean Finnegan 8-0
Lucas & Logan Mack (B) def. Xie/Bombara 8-3; Gordon/Black (B) def. Will Moynihan/Sean Cairns 8-1; Juneja/Caden Demania (B) def. Finnegan/Prasad 8-2