High schools: Rourke's five-hitter leads Londonderry May 24, 2023 May 24, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Kevin Rourke pitched a five hitter, leading Londonderry to a 5-0 victory over Alvirne in a Division I baseball game shortened to six innings on Wednesday.Rourke walked one and fanned six. Owen Carey had two RBIs and Brady Anderson had two hits, a run scored and an RBI for the Lancers.Concord 8, Salem 5Concord: Coffey, homer, double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored; Laylagian, 2 singles.Salem: Goetz, 2 singles.Exeter 5, Nashua North 4Exeter: Morgado, 2 singles; Keaveney, double, 2 singles, 2 RBI; Young (W), 6 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks; J. Brown, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.North: Deck, double, 3 RBIs; Gutierrez, 3.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 2 Ks; Reel (L), 3.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.Boys lacrosseGilford 16, Milford 6Milford: Harris Jones, 17 saves; Chuck Urda, 5g; Ryan Arseneau, 1g; Kaleb Francoeur, 1a; Dartagnan Boudreau played well on defense.Timberlane 16, Winnacunnet 4Timberlane: Jack Condon, 1g,3a; Austin Charest, 2g,2a; Braidon Bowman, 7g,1a; Landon Petry, Michael Savage, Adam Devaney, 1g each; Jake Hutchings, 1a; Brady Marston, 11 saves; Bryce Carty, 2 saves.