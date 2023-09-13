Meg Shea scored two goals to help the Pinkerton field hockey team past Merrimack 5-2 on Wednesday. Anna Perkins, Izzy Murphy and Jaelyn Crossman also scored for the Astros, and goalie Elise LeBlanc made six saves. Paige Murray added two assists.
Merrimack’s Cam Bellen stopped 14 shots.
Girls soccer
Windham 3, Winnacunnet 2: Emma Kendzulak scored twice and Darby Madden added a goal as the Jaguars evened their record at 3-3. Windham goalie Indigo Wolf made nine saves.
Boys soccer
Windham 2, Winnacunnet 1: Alejandro Giraldo and Kevin Brooks scored for the Jaguars (5-1-0) and goalie Blake Berton made seven saves. Jake Bishop played well in the midfield.
Hanover 3, Nashua South 1: After Steve Long’s early goal gave South a 1-0 lead, the Bears (5-1-0) took control, thanks in part to Carter Guerin’s two goals. Hanover goalie Wyatt Seelig made six saves and Ethan Long made five for South in the rematch of last fall’s Division I state final.
Londonderry 2, Keene 1: Brett McKinnon notched a goal and an assist for the Lancers (5-1-0). Zack Mantegari also scored for Londonderry and winning goalie Jason Reilly was not forced to make a save.
Pinkerton 3, Bishop Guertin 0: Landon Earehart, Ethan Bellows and Zack Smith scored for the Astros (6-0-0) and goalie Cam Kuncik notched three saves for the shutout.
ConVal 1, Souhegan 0: The Sabers’ Reid Kimball made three saves.
Hopkinton 6, Belmont 1: Owen Wuellenweber scored twice, and Patrick Buss, Liam Boyle, Avery Condon and Kristof Cauley also scored to lift the Hawks (4-1-0). Hopkinton goalie Colby Boissy made three saves.