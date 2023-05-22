High schools: Stewart hurls Pembroke baseball team to win May 22, 2023 May 22, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Mousseau THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Laconia's Finn Mousseau heads for third base during the fifth inning as Pembroke's Owen Stewart delivers a pitch during Monday's game at Pembroke Academy Show more Show less THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Laconia's Finn Mousseau heads for third base during the fifth inning as Pembroke's Owen Stewart delivers a pitch during Monday's game at Pembroke Academy THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Laconia's Finn Mousseau scores, making it 2-2 in the fifth inning as Pembroke catcher Andrew Chiavares watches the action at Pembroke Academy on Monday. THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Laconia's Rowan Jones slides into third base, eventually leading to a run in the first inning as Pembroke's Devin Riel goes up for the throw. THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Pembroke’s Logan Sarrasin scores to make it 1-1 in the second inning as Laconia catcher Sam Knowlton waits for the throw at Pembroke Academy on Monday. The Spartans prevailed, 4-2. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Owen Stewart pitched a two-hitter, striking out four, leading the Pembroke Academy baseball team past visiting Laconia 4-2 on Monday.Zac Bemis was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases for the Spartans, while Devin Riel contributed a key two-out, two-run single in the fifth inning.Salem 6, Trinity 4Salem: Cornacchio, 7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks; Roeger, double, single, 2 RBIs, 1 run; Hamman, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Boodoo, double, single.Trinity: Kuhloff, 5.1 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 6 Ks; Heppler, double, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored.Londonderry 7, Windham 1Londonderry: Crowley, 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 Ks; Carey, double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored; Anderson, 3 singles, 1 RBIs, 1 run scored; Pena, 2 RBIs.Windham: Constantine, 2 singles; Murphy, triple, single, 1 run.Campbell 8, Newfound 3Campbell (13-2): Luke Delia, 7 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 5 Ks; Delia, 2-for-4, 3 RBIs; Hunter Henderson, double, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Braydon White, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI; Mike Grace, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored.Keene 4, Alvirne 1Keene: Riendeau, 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 12 Ks; Haynes, 2 singles, 1 run scored; Hennessey, 3 singles, 1 run scored.Alvirne: Pederson, 4.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 Ks.SoftballLondonderry 2, Windham 0Londonderry: Liv Cutuli, 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 13 Ks; Cutuli, double, single; Zoey Nelson, 2 singles; Riley Campo homer, single, 1 RBIs.Windham: Kelly Wright, 7 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 Ks; Wright, 2 singles.Boys lacrossePlymouth 13, Milford 2Milford: Chuck Urda, Kaleb Francoeur, 1g each; Harris Jones, 19 saves.Derryfield 16, Concord 6Derryfield: Quin Silvio, 4g; Alex Murray, Chili Cabot, 3g each; RJ Proulx, Ethan Flanagan, 2g each; Tate Flint, Brady Doldo, 1g each; Logan Purvis, 21-for-26 on faceoffs; Parker Lebiedz, 4 saves.Concord: Fredrick Tarbell, Carter Doherty, 2g each; Logan Shimer, 11 saves.Girls lacrosseDerryfield 16, Laconia 5Derryfield: Christine Nadeau, Lilly Handwerk, Kira Geddes, 4g each; Chloe Bremberg, 2g; Alex Benson, Teagan Peabody, 1g each; Lily Kfoury, 7 saves. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage