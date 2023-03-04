Ava Winterburn
Buy Now

Goffstown's Ava Winterburn 

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

The top four seeds have advanced to Tuesday’s state Division I girls basketball tournament semifinals. No. 2 seed Portsmouth will play No. 3 Bedford at 5:30 p.m., followed by top seed Bishop Guertin against No. 4 Goffstown at 7:30. The NHIAA on Saturday announced Londonderry High as the site for the games.

In Friday night’s quarterfinals, the favorites advanced with relative ease. Host Goffstown, which used 23 points from Ava Ruggiero and 21 from Ava Winterburn, beat Pinkerton Academy 62-53. The Astros’ Elizabeth Lavoie led all scorers with 31 points. Kaylee Dupuis added 15.