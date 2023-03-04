The top four seeds have advanced to Tuesday’s state Division I girls basketball tournament semifinals. No. 2 seed Portsmouth will play No. 3 Bedford at 5:30 p.m., followed by top seed Bishop Guertin against No. 4 Goffstown at 7:30. The NHIAA on Saturday announced Londonderry High as the site for the games.
In Friday night’s quarterfinals, the favorites advanced with relative ease. Host Goffstown, which used 23 points from Ava Ruggiero and 21 from Ava Winterburn, beat Pinkerton Academy 62-53. The Astros’ Elizabeth Lavoie led all scorers with 31 points. Kaylee Dupuis added 15.
In Bedford, the 1-2 punch of Kate Allard and Lana McCarthy was too strong for Manchester Memorial in a 59-33 Bulldogs win. Allard had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and McCarthy notched 19 points and nine rebounds. Sydney Grogan added 10 points for Bedford.
Madison Pepra-Omani led Memorial with 13 points, and Emma Rossi (six points), Jocelyn Eosue (six points), Torle Adumene (five points, six rebounds) and NyAsia McKelvey (four points, nine rebounds) also contributed.
In the other quarterfinals, Mackenzie Lombardi scored 16 points to help Portsmouth bounce Londonderry 60-48. Samantha Sullivan led the Lancers with 16.
And Brooke Paquette scored a game-high 18 points to lead BG past Concord, 66-48.
Girls hockey quarterfinalsBrady/Londonderry/Trinity 5, Concord 2