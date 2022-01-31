Trinity's Mark Nyomah, shown against West during the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament, scored 17 points to lift the Pioneers past Pinkerton Academy in a battle of Division I powers on Monday night.
Mark Nyomah’s two free throws with 58 seconds remaining put Trinity ahead to stay in a 52-44 victory over Pinkerton Academy on Monday night in a battle of the top two teams in Division I boys basketball. Nyomah led the Pioneers (14-1) with 17 points. Pinkerton dropped to 13-3.
Souhegan 60, Hollis-Brookline 43
Souhegan (15-1): Matt Canavan, 17 pts.
HB (1-14): John Kotelly, 10 pts.
Girls basketball
Central 48, Memorial 42
McKenna Schneiderman made 7 of 8 free throws in the last two minutes to help Central come from behind to beat Memorial. Schneiderman led all scorers with 17. Lauren Bouthot added 12 for the Little Green. Memorial's Elizabeth Barrientos had 16.
Boys hockey
Manchester 10, Alvirne/Milford 1
Manchester: Nick Duclos, 4 goals; Owen Kelley, 2 goals; Joey Velez, Parker Burgess, Colin Fields, Conor Cunningham, 1 goal each.
Aidan Cox of Coe-Brown Northwood Academy on Monday was named the the 2021-22 Gatorade New Hampshire Boys Cross Country Player of the Year.
The state’s returning Gatorade New Hampshire runner of the year in cross country, the junior led the Black Bears to the NHIAA Division II team title this past season, breaking the tape to capture the individual crown with a time of 15:54.00, the fastest clocking among divisional champions.
Cox also won the NHIAA Meet of Champions and the NXR Northeast Regional en route to taking seventh in the Gold race at the national RunningLane Cross Country Championships. His time of 14:18.43 set a personal-best and broke the boys prep state record for 5K.
The award recognizes athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.