Tate Flint scored three goals and added four assists to lead the Trinity boys lacrosse team past Hopkinton 12-7 in a Division III state semifinal on Wednesday.
Brady Watts scored three goals, including the last two, added two assists and won 10 of 17 faceoffs for the Pioneers. who advanced to Saturday’s state final (5 p.m.) at Laconia High.
Saturday will mark Trinity’s first finals appearance since the Pioneers beat Pelham 7-6 in the 2015 championship.
Ethan Flannagan added four goals for Trinity and Dillon Brown played a great two-way game at midfield and added a goal and assist.
Brennan Walsh also scored. Goalie Nick Guerra made nine saves. Brendan Boss and Matt Miclette starred on defense.