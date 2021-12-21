Four Trinity High School boys basketball players posted double-digit scoring outputs to lead the Pioneers past Salem, 78-68, in a battle of Division I unbeatens in Manchester on Monday night.
Mark Nyomah scored a team-high 21 points, Andrew Politi tallied 18, DeVohn Ellis posted 13 and Tyler Bike finished with 10 for the Pioneers (4-0).
Trinity led, 27-16, after the opening eight minutes, 44-32 at halftime and 64-46 after three quarters.
Salem (3-1) received a game-high 30 points from Ryan Pacy, nine of which he scored on three 3-pointers, and 12 from Phil Melo.
Central 76, Spaulding 66 (Mon.)
Central: Jason Gasana, 26 pts; Angel Castro, 19 pts.
Spaulding: Jack Sullivan, 26 pts; Zander Walbridge, 22 pts.
Goffstown 78, Keene 42 (Mon.)
Goffstown: Aiden O’Connell, 23 pts; Rob Baguidy, 15 pts, 8 asst, 6 rebs.
Keene: Lucas Malay, 8 pts.
Pinkerton 74, Timberlane 34 (Mon.)
Pinkerton: Anthony Chinn, 27 pts, 11 rebs; Jackson Marshall, 26 pts, 10 rebs.
Souhegan 61, Milford 40 (Mon.)
Souhegan: Matt Canavan, 26 pts; Keegan Burke, 7 pts; John McBride, 7 pts.
Milford: Chris Urda, 13 pts.
St. Thomas 54, Mascenic 50 (Mon.)
St. Thomas: Winning Simonelli, 19 pts; Reece Rogers, 12 pts; Ethan Berg 9 pts.
Girls basketball
Salem 60, Trinity 18 (Mon.)
Salem: Regan, 9 pts; Wall, 8 pts; Lucier, 8 pts; George, 8 pts.
Trinity: Adut Tour, 10 pts.
Spaulding 51, Central 44 (Mon.)
Spaulding: Mackenzie Brochu, 18 pts; Hannah Drew, 12 pts; Ashley Trogler, 10 pts.
Central: Emily Hobausz, 15 pts; Jailyn Johnson, 8 pts.
Winnacunnet 49, Memorial 44 (Mon.)
Winnacunnet: Riley Kerens, 13 pts; Hannah Ritchie, 11 pts.
Memorial: Elizabeth Barrientos, 18 pts; Paige Thibault, 10 pts.
Goffstown 63, Keene 42 (Mon.)
Goffstown: Ava Winterburn, 19 pts; Ava Ruggiero, 14 pts; Noelle Simmons, 13 pts.
Keene: Elyza Mitchell, 21 pts, 12 rebs, 2 steals; Marin Shaffer, 10 pts, 7 rebs, 4 steals.
Exeter 59, Nashua South 48 (Mon.)
Exeter: Emma Smith, 22 pts, 5 rebs, 6 steals; Grace Weed, 9 pts.
Portsmouth 53, Dover 23 (Mon.)
Portsmouth: Bella Slover, 10 pts; Avery Romps, 10 pts.
Dover: Abbie Kozlowski, 8 pts.
Lebanon 48, Sanborn 24 (Mon.)
Sanborn: Ellie Morris, 7 pts; Allie Bezanson, 5 pts.
Milford 45, Souhegan 30 (Mon.)
Milford: Bailey Johnson, 14 pts; Avery Fuller, 14 pts; LuLu Maguire, 10 pts.
Souhegan: Kate Canavan, 11 pts.
Campbell 49, Belmont 37 (Mon.)
Campbell: Alyvia Ashe, 14 pts, 3 steals; Kristina Castellano, 8 pts, 7 rebs; Shya Mahar, 7 pts.
Boys hockey
Windham 9, Nashua South/Pelham 0 (Mon.)
Windham: Nate Crowley, 2 goals; Aiden Quaglietta 2 goals; Casey Kramer, 2 goals; Stephen Salvador, 2 goals; Ben Breen, 30 saves.
South/Pelham: Brian Keefe, 14 saves; Riley Pelletier, 7 saves.
Bowling
Keene, 1,947; Pinkerton 1,681; Sanborn, 1,299; Hillsboro-Deering, 931 (Sat.)
Pinkerton: Colby Wong: 244-230-474; Mike Fiandaca, 123-180-303; Paul Farley, 124-80-204.
Wrestling
Pinkerton 44, Bedford 24 (Tuesday)
113: Eric Mills (B) pinned Caleigh Cooper, 1:05. 120: Cam McMahon (P) pinned Trevor Bennett, 1:48. 126: Kiaben Kennedy (B) pinned Anthony Borbone, 1:41. 132: Michael Follo (P) pinned Liam Brown, 2:12. 138: Nathan Lindquist (P) def. Matt Lawson, 20-10. 145: T. McConnell (B) pinned K. Savvas, 2:53. 152: N. DeAlmeida (P) def. Aidan Burch, 15-6. 160: Daniel Benn (B) pinned Ryan Gordon, 2:00. 170: G. Tsekrekas (P) pinned opponent, :33. 182: Jack Mackiernan (P) pinned Zach Jones, :50. 195: M. Demartino (P) pinned A. Muhammad, :35.
Keene 39, Nashua South 30 (Tuesday)
120: Ryan Salemi (N) over Garret Nichols, Fall. 126: Joshua Sleeper-Seder (K) over John Cullerton, fall. 132: Anthony Fernandez (N) over Carter Trubiano, fall. 138: Silas Runez (K) over Luis Dejesus, TF 16-1. 145: Kyle Vancelette (N) over Matt Peate, fall. 152: Connor Whitman (N) over Jack Hebert, fall. 160: Gavin Gruber (K) over Damien Perez, MD 15-7. 170: Austin Morris (K) over Robert Perez, fall. 182: Jacob Hutchins (K) over Edniel Reyes, dec. 5-3. 195: Jason Foster (K) over Andrew Lovell, fall. 220: 285: Jason Canavan (K) over Colby Vancelette, dec 9-2.
Salem 78, Central 6
Varsity winners for Salem (contested matches, with record))
120 - Ryan O’Rourke, WBF 1:21 - 10-0
160 - Matteo Mustapha, WBF :56 - 9-0
170 - Matt Breton: WBF 1:26 - 6-2
220 - Tyler Pavidis: WBF :39 - 2-2