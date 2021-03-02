The Trinity High girls basketball team came back from a 15-point halftime deficit to defeat Goffstown 39-38 in a Division I first-round tournament game on Tuesday night in Goffstown.
The Pioneers rolled on the back of senior Colby Guinta, who had 22 of her 26 points after halftime, including two massive 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds of the game.
The Pioneers’ defense kept the Grizzlies at bay thanks to timely pressing that ended with Goffstown turning the ball over 27 times.
Sophomore Ava Winterburn led the Grizzlies with 18 points and 15 rebounds.
Memorial 51, Central 44, OT: Jess Carrier hit three free throws with .5 of a second remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime and the Crusaders went on to victory in the Division I first-round tournament game played at Bedford High.
Girls hockey
Bishop Guertin 12, Souhegan 0
BG: Goalie Makenna Reekie, first career playoff shutout; Jill Scanlon, hat trick.