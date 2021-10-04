High Schools: Trinity girls win, 2-0 Oct 4, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Carolyn Burleigh and Dakota Correia scored second-half goals to lift Trinity past Prospect Mountain 2-0 on Monday in Manchester.Lauren Riely and Kayla Sisson combined for the team’s fourth shutout. Ava Houde also starred for the Pioneers (8-0-1).Pinkerton 3, Dover 1: Emily Hood, Rain Keefe and Chayse Dube scored goal and Lindsay Blum made eight saves as the Astros improved to 7-2-2.Boys soccerStevens 1, Souhegan 0: Connor Miller’s goal in the 76th minute was the difference. Goalie Cooper Moote made three saves for Stevens (4-5-0). Ryan Lockitt stopped eight shots for the Sabers (5-6-0).Field hockeyPinkerton 5, Nashua North 0: Jaelyn Crossman scored twice and Izzy Murphy, Ava Bennett and Hailey Schneider added goals for the Astros. Goalie Elise LeBlanc made two saves (4-6-4). Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage