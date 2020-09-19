Defending Division I champion Hanover scored twice in the final 11 minutes to secure a 2-1 comeback win over Lebanon on Saturday in both boys soccer teams’ season opener.
The match was the first regular-season game between the rivals in nine years.
Evan Nichols headed in the game-winning goal off a corner kick from Dylan Kotlowitz with three minutes left and teammate Eric Ringer notched the game-tying goal.
Lebanon, the Division II runner-up last season, opened the game’s scoring with a goal from Emmanuel Bello that was assisted by Tyler St. Martin.
Trinity 2, Memorial 1: In Manchester, Colin McHugh scored a pair of goals to lead the Pioneers past Memorial in the season opener for both schools Friday night. Goalkeeper Anthony Dizillo made seven saves to record the win for Trinity.
Belmont 8, Newfound 0: In Belmont, Nate Sottak had a hat trick and Jacob Bivens earned the shutout to lead the Red Raiders on Friday. Teammates Will Riley, Liam Waldron, Mitchell Berry, Ronan Taylor and Jeff Carrier scored once each.
Concord 7, Pembroke 0: In Pembroke, Alasdair Ferrier scored five goals Friday for the Crimson Tide to set the program record for most career goals (34).
Stevens 2, Mascoma 1: In Claremont on Friday, Mascoma Valley of Canaan opened the game’s scoring in the first half with a goal from senior Cam Stebbins. Stevens knotted the score before halftime and notched the game-winner late in the second frame.
Girls soccer
Oyster River 1, Winnacunnet 0: In Durham on Friday, Charlotte Cousins scored the game’s lone goal on a breakaway in the second half.
Volleyball
Epping 3, Raymond 0: Senior Haleigh Sullivan had eight aces, two kills, and one block as the Blue Devils won 25-3, 25-9 and 25-18. Junior Gracie Re added two aces, seven kills, and three digs.
Girls cross country
Souhegan 18, Campbell 45: In Amherst, Chloe Trudel led from the starting gun, completing the course in 18 minutes, 36 seconds to lead seven Sabers in the top eight to win Saturday’s dual meet.
Boys cross country
Souhegan 19, Campbell 42: In Amherst, sophomore Kariso Anderson (17:16) led a young pack of Saber runners from to a convincing win in the season opener for both teams.