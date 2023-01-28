Logan Vogel and Austin Abbott scored two goals each, leading Bishop Guertin past Pinkerton Academy 4-2 on Saturday in a Division I boys hockey contest at Skate 3 in Tyngsborough, Mass.
John Mantone had all three of BG’s assists.
Joe Richards scored both goals for the Astros.
Windham 55, Central 41
Windham: Jack St. Hilaire, 23 points; Jack Koutrobis, 14.
Central: Jason Gasana, 16 points; Wesley Olmeda, 10.
Trinity 59, Goffstown 46
Trinity (5-4): Tyler Bike, 22 points; DeVohn Ellis, 15.
Pelham 70, Hollis-Brookline 17
Pelham (10-1): Zach James, 19 points; Jake Travis, 12.
ConVal 62, Milford 57, OT
ConVal (7-4): Joe Gutwein, 27 points; Noah Stewart, 15; Ethan Kinney, 13.
Milford (5-5): Brady Hansen, 15 points; Kai Lau Quan, 12; Chuck Urda, 11; Will O’Connell, 9.
Bishop Guertin 80, Salem 43
Salem (3-6): Carrien, 11 points; Melo, 8.
Pinkerton 94, Dover 57
Pinkerton: J. Marshall, 29 points, 8 rebounds; T. Herland, 10 points; A. Chinn, 20 points, 6 steals, 6 rebounds, 5 assists; T. Chinn, 17 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds.
Campbell 77, Fall Mountain 37
Campbell: Colton Martel, 22 points, 10 rebounds; Jack Breton, 15 points on five 3-pointers; Tucker Matthews, 14 points; Jackson Kanaley, 10 points, 9 rebounds.
Bedford 56, Londonderry 42
Bedford: Lana McCarthy, 29 points; Kate Allard, 10.
Londonderry: Samantha Sullivan, 17 points; Shannon Ball, 8.
Keene 56, Nashua North 29
Keene: Marin Shaffer, 9 points; Annastacia Dixon, 8; Cadance Gilbert, 5 points, 8 rebounds.
North: McInerny, 9 points.
Pinkerton 51, Dover 49
Pinkerton (8-2): Emily Leonard, 20 pionts; Brooke Benz, 13.
Pelham 57, Hollis-Brookline 49
Pelham : Jasmine Becotte, 25 points; Sophia Joncas, 8.
Memorial 43, Spaulding 41
Memorial: Maddie Pepra-Omani, 20 points including game-winning layup with 2.4 seconds left, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; NyAsia McKelvey, 13 points, 11 rebounds.
Portsmouth 57, Exeter 37
Exeter: Hailey Harrington, 9 points; Emma Smith, 8; MarLie Macek, 6.
