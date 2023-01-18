Manchester West boys basketball coach John Langlois will go for his 500th career win the next time the Blue Knights tip off.
West is scheduled to host Bishop Brady on Friday night at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Langlois has accumulated 499 victories in a career that has included stops at Newmarket, Somersworth, Bedford, Campbell, Mascenic and now, for the last three seasons, West.
His latest triumph came Tuesday night when the Blue Knights (6-2) topped Kennett, 62-51. Angel Castro led the way with 24 points, and Aidan Scott-Beaulac and Max Shosa added 17 and 14 points, respectively.
Campbell 62, Hillsboro-Deering 47: Campbell: Colton Martel 20 points, Austin McHugh 20 points, Justin Edmonds 13 rebounds.
Souhegan 71, Bow 42: Souhegan (7-0): Matt Canavan 16 points, Nolan Colby 10 points, Nate Stiles 8 rebounds; Bow (4-4): Jake Reardon 11 points.
Laconia 79, Milford 45
Laconia (6-1): Keaton Beck, 30 points, 20 rebounds; Kadyn Roberts, 19 points.
Milford (5-3): Chuck Urda, 18 points, Will O’Connell, 13.
Pelham 49, Timberlane 33
Pelham: Alex Carroll, 14 points; Peter Hemmerdinger, 10.
Bedford 51, Memorial 30
Bedford: Kate Allard, 19 points; Lana McCarthy, 17 points, 11 rebounds.
Memorial: Maddie Pepra-Omani, 12 points, 3 assists; NyAsia McKelvey, 8 points, 5 rebounds.
Nashua South 60, Salem 54
South (2-5): Karavanic, 17 points; Barker, 15.
Salem (3-5): George, 16 points; Goetz, 11; G. Mosto, 9.
Exeter 6, Bedford 0
Exeter: Cam Snee, 3 goals; Matt Wallace, West Vaillant, Eddie Koza, goal each; Ty Robinson, Callum Howarth, Roger Davis, 2 assists each; Charlie Mozina, 18 saves.
Pinkerton 4, Nashua North-Souhegan 3, OT
Pinkerton: Connor Clifford, goal; Campbell St. Pierre, 2 goals; Preston Libby, GWG in OT; Damien Carter, 23 saves.
North-Souhegan: Jacob Landry, 2 goals; Will Dodge, goal.
Oyster River-Portsmouth 2, St. Thomas-Winnacunnet-Dover 1
OR-P: Maggie Farwell, Elizabeth Waltn, GW PP goal in OT.
STA-W-D: McKenzie Wessling, goal; Diana Pivirotto, 53 saves.
