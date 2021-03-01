Royce Williams poured in game-high 29 points, leading the Trinity boys basketball team to a 61-37 victory over Concord on Monday in a Division I, Region Two first-round tournament contest.
Mark Nyomah (nine points) and Tyler Bike (eight) chipped in as the Pioneers used a 23-1 run in the second quarter to advance to Thursday prelim at Manchester Memorial.
Anthony Brock led Concord with 14 points.
Pinkerton 69, Salem 48: Jackson Marshall scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Astros to the Division I, Region Three victory. Pinkerton advanced to play a prelim on Thursday at rival Londonderry.
Anthony Chinn had a big game for Pinkerton, as well, scoring nine points and notching two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Justin Dunne added 11 points.
Craig Harris scored 15 points, Ryan Pacy 12 to lead Salem.
Holy Family 59, Derryfield 53: Karl Yonkeu scored 20 points and Yann Yonkeu notched 12 points and 15 rebounds as Holy Family Academy, playing in its first-ever NHIAA basketball tournament game, held off host Derryfield.
The Griffins advanced to play at Hinsdale on Thursday in the prelims.
Other scores (Division I):
Spaulding 58, Dover 49
Bishop Guertin 63, Nashua South 48
Bedford 64, Manchester Central 55