High schools: Windham boys edge Manchester in OT, 4-3 Dec 22, 2021 Dec 22, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Hunter Marcin scored at 3:49 of overtime, lifting Windham past Manchester 4-3 in boys hockey on Wednesday in Salem.The contest was the first ever for the Manchester cooperative team of players from Central, Memorial, West, MST and Founders Academy.Aiden Quaglietta scored twice and assisted on the game-winner for the Jaguars. Nate Crowley also scored. Windham is 2-1.Manchester received goals from Parker Burgess, Colin Fields and Lukas Tafe.Bedford 3, Pinkerton 0Bedford (2-0): Nicholas Hadley, Jack Dermody, Andrew McGee.Pinkerton (1-2): Damien Carter, 26 saves.Concord 4, Bow 0Concord: Donovan Hayes, Brooks Craigue, Colin Nelson, Jack Shoemaker, 1 goal each; Will Pegnam, 8 saves.Bishop Guertin 4, Londonderry 0BG: Austin Abbott, Cosmo Siano, Devin Young, John Mantone, 1 goal each; PJ Benites, 21 saves.Londonderry: Jake Holdsworth, 31 saves.Girls hockeyKeene 6, Exeter 0Keene: Claire Stroshine, 2 goals; Brianna Lucier, 13 saves.Exeter: Sydney Vose, 16 saves.Boys basketballKearsarge 63, Campbell 43 (Tues.)Campbell: Jack Noury, 18 pts; Dylan Rice, 12 pts; Jack Kidwell, defense, 8 rebs.Girls basketballPinkerton 51, Winnacunnet 24Pinkerton (5-0): Elizabeth Lavoie, 18 pts; Sydney Gerossie, 11 pts.Oyster River 47, Coe-Brown 36 (Tues.)Coe-Brown: Ellie Wolthuis, Kalina Kasprzak, Emma Broadstone, 7 pts each. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage