Hunter Marcin scored at 3:49 of overtime, lifting Windham past Manchester 4-3 in boys hockey on Wednesday in Salem.

The contest was the first ever for the Manchester cooperative team of players from Central, Memorial, West, MST and Founders Academy.

Aiden Quaglietta scored twice and assisted on the game-winner for the Jaguars. Nate Crowley also scored. Windham is 2-1.

Manchester received goals from Parker Burgess, Colin Fields and Lukas Tafe.

Bedford 3, Pinkerton 0

Bedford (2-0): Nicholas Hadley, Jack Dermody, Andrew McGee.

Pinkerton (1-2): Damien Carter, 26 saves.

Concord 4, Bow 0

Concord: Donovan Hayes, Brooks Craigue, Colin Nelson, Jack Shoemaker, 1 goal each; Will Pegnam, 8 saves.

Bishop Guertin 4, Londonderry 0

BG: Austin Abbott, Cosmo Siano, Devin Young, John Mantone, 1 goal each; PJ Benites, 21 saves.

Londonderry: Jake Holdsworth, 31 saves.

Girls hockey

Keene 6, Exeter 0

Keene: Claire Stroshine, 2 goals; Brianna Lucier, 13 saves.

Exeter: Sydney Vose, 16 saves.

Boys basketball

Kearsarge 63, Campbell 43 (Tues.)

Campbell: Jack Noury, 18 pts; Dylan Rice, 12 pts; Jack Kidwell, defense, 8 rebs.

Girls basketball

Pinkerton 51, Winnacunnet 24

Pinkerton (5-0): Elizabeth Lavoie, 18 pts; Sydney Gerossie, 11 pts.

Oyster River 47, Coe-Brown 36 (Tues.)

Coe-Brown: Ellie Wolthuis, Kalina Kasprzak, Emma Broadstone, 7 pts each.