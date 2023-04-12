Corsetto
Pinkerton’s Lorenzo Corsetto heads back to third with Michael Cioffi batting during Wednesday's game in Derry. The Bedford catcher is Maggie Foxx.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Marin Hollingshead hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Windham a 5-4 victory over Merrimack on Wednesday in softball.

Kelly Wright homered and earned the complete-game win, allowing nine hits and striking out five.

