Marin Hollingshead hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Windham a 5-4 victory over Merrimack on Wednesday in softball.
Kelly Wright homered and earned the complete-game win, allowing nine hits and striking out five.
Hollingshead, Anna Mitrou and Bella Yantosca all finished with a double and single.
Salem 18, Dover 7
Salem: Beeley, 3 doubles; Lucacio, homer, single; Paradis, homer, double, 3 RBIs; Quinlan, homer, double; McNamara, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Olson, 2 singles; Lucier, 2 singles.
Dover: Spagna, double, single; Cedrone, 2 singles, 3 RBIs.
Pelham 1, Milford 0
Pelham: Caileigh Aguiar, 3-hitter, 13 Ks; Aguiar, double, single at the plate; Rylie Beisang, RBI single, good defense at catcher; Lauren Lacoss, 2 singles, good defense at second base.
Baseball
Dover 16, Salem 15
Dover: McDonough, 2 homers, double, 6 RBIs; Rapoza, double, 2 singles; Angers, 2 doubles, single; Mangum, homer.
Salem: Boodoo, 3 singles; Doherty, double, 2 singles; Hamman, double, single; Ciarcia, 2 singles; Deschene, Masson, homer each.
Concord 8, Alvirne 4
Alvirne: Logan Casey, Alex Blais, double each.
GIRLS TENNIS
Inter-Lakes 5, Gilford 4
Leah Levenson (G) def Laura Cove 8-1; Lilly Cassiano (G) def Lily Morse 8-1l Jade Nicolas (G) def Kiera Moynihan 8-5; Marissa Anastasio (IL) def Natalie Clay 8-0; Alli McCarthy (IL) def Ally Onos 8-2; Addi Harper (IL) def Cally McKay 8-1.
Levenson-Cassiano (G) def Cove-Moynihan 8-2; Morse-Anastasio (IL) def Nicolas-Clay 8-5; McCarthy-Harper (IL) def Onos-McKay 8-3.
Dover 9, Memorial 0
Taylor Wilson, D, def. Shayla Wilson 8-0; Joci Faasen, D, def. Kate Ferreira 8-0; Tory Vitko, D, def. Nicole Martinez 8-0; Riya Ramder, D, def. Dayana Ortiz 8-0; Mia Mazzoni, D, def. Laura Ansong 8-0; Kate Ross, D, def. Tammy Tran 8-0.
BOYS TENNIS
Goffstown 8, Windham 1
Harrison Neff, G, def Tim Wang 8-2; Gunner Burnham, G, def Gilbert Feke 8-5; Tyler Dionne, G, def Dylan Wu 8-6; Chris Umstead, G, def Gordon Chik 8-3; Jake Bates, G, def Russel Adler 8-1; Gavan Murdoch, G, def Faryn Biswas 8-0.
Neff-Dionne, G, def Wang-Gilbert 8-0; Wu-Chik, W, def Soucy-Umstead 8-5; Wooding-Bibaud, G, def Bishop-Patel 8-1.
Girls lacrosse
Bishop Guertin 22, Souhegan 11
BG: Tess Prunier, 5 goals, 6 assists; Lauren Redfern, 5 goals, 1 assist; Kam Schmitt, 3 goals, 1 assist; Anna Campel, 3 goals, 1 assist; Kyra O’Connell, 3 goals; Arianna Kouchalakas, 2 goals; Maddy Hartsock, 1 goal, 1 assist.
Derryfield 18, Plymouth 2
Derryfield: Chloe Bremberg, 6 goals, 1 assist; Lilly Handwerk, 5 goals, 2 assists; Kira Geddes, 3 goals, 2 assists; Christine Nadeau, 1 goal, 3 assists; Alex Benson, 3 goals; Alyssa Shula, 2 assists; Lily Kfoury, 7 saves.
BOYS LACROSSE
Timberlane 18, Spaulding 1
Timberlane: Braidon Bowman, 5 goals, 3 assists; Landon Petry, 4 goals, 1 assist; Michael Savage, 1 goal; Jack Condon, 2 goals, 2 assists; Austin Charest, 1 goal, 1 assist; Rocco Psareas, 1 goal, 2 assists; Cole Gerry, 1 goal, 1 assist; Gary Shivell, 1 goal, 1 assist; Spencer Munson, 1 goal, 1 assist; Logan Johnson, 1 goal; Brady Marston, 2 saves; Bryce Carty, 2 saves; Joe Hughes, 2 saves, Rayan Bazidane, 1 save.
Track and field
Girls: Pinkerton 92, Londonderry 65, Salem 40
Pinkerton winners: Hannah Sippel (100m), Eva Roberts (200m), Isabella Sippel (400m), Kali Marzolf (800m), Izzy Groulx (1,600m), Brianna Danis (discus), Kayla Franks (javelin).