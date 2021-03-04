The Exeter High School and Winnacunnet boys basketball teams met four times this season and Thursday’s matchup produced Winnacunnet’s first victory over the Blue Hawks
The Warriors extended their season by posting a 56-53 overtime victory over the Blue Hawks in the Division I tournament’s Region One semifinals.
Third-seeded Winnacunnet took a lead it wouldn’t relinquish when James O’Hara made a 3-pointer that gave the Warriors a 53-51 lead with one minute to play. Top-seeded Exeter trailed by three with 0.8 seconds left and a desperation shot fell short of the rim.
Elynn Houston led the Warriors with 18 points. Brett Marelli tossed in 11 and Sam Andreottola finished with nine. Exeter received 20 points from Jacob Gibbons and 16 from Matt McDonnell.
Winnacunnet led 31-20 at halftime, but the Blue Hawks outscored the Warriors 17-6 in the third.
Exeter beat Winnacunnet 59-50, 61-59 and 64-62 during the regular season.
Winnacunnet will visit Portsmouth, a 59-38 victor over Spaulding on Thursday, on Saturday (5 p.m.) in the Region One final. The winner of that game will move on to the Division I semifinals.
Exeter won the Division I title in 2019 and shared the Division I championship with Portsmouth last year, when the NHIAA basketball season was cut short by COVID-19.
— Roger Brown
Other Division I tournament games
Bedford 52, Goffstown 49 (2 OTs): The Bulldogs made the third time a charm, beating their rivals for the first time in three tries. T.J. O'Connell scored 21 points and Joseph DeLacey added 20 as Bedford advanced to a state quarterfinal matchup at home against Trinity on Saturday. The Pioneers beat Manchester Memorial 67-49 on Thursday night.
Bedford, down seven points at halftime, was "getting killed on the glass," said Bulldogs coach Frank Moreno.
"We knew we had to get to the rim and finish, and get improved rebounding in the second half," he said.
Robenson Baguidy led Goffstown with 14 points, and Mason Blondeau added 13.
Trinity 67, Memorial 49: The Pioneers outscored host Memorial 27-15 in the fourth quarter to win going away. Royce Williams poured in 25 points and Tyler Bike added 13 points.
Brennen Beland was the only Crusader in double figures, with 13.
Bishop Guertin 70, Nashua North 44: The visiting Cardinals, who lost to North in the Gate City rivals' only meeting during the regular season, pulled away in the second half. Dylan Santosuosso led the way with 21 points, and Nate Kane (17), Jordan Robichaud (11) and John Sullivan (six points).
Curtis Harris-Lopez paced North with 13 points.
BG will play at Alvirne on Saturday in a state quarterfinal.
Alvirne 50, Keene 42: The Broncos used 16 points from Jacob Hibbard and 15 from Liam O'Neil to get past the host Blackbirds. Alvirne owned a 20-10 halftime lead but Keene stayed within single-digits in the late stages of the game.
Brendan Graham also had big game for Alvirne, scoring 13 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
Keene's Alex Charles led all scorers with 22 points.
Londonderry 66, Pinkerton 58: The Lancers prevailed and will host Timberlane in a state quarterfinal on Saturday. The Owls beat Merrimack, 52-40.
Division II prelims
Sanborn 66, Oyster River 62
Sanborn: Jared Khalil, 17 points.
Oyster River: Ben Mattioni, 23 points.
BOYS HOCKEY
Division II tournament (Wednesday)
Goffstown 5, Portsmouth/Newmarket 3
Goffstown: Luc Oullette, 2g; Grady Chretien, 1g,2a; Jackson Burke, 2a; Jake Klardie, 1g; Jake Webber, 22 saves.
PN: Matt Slover, 1g,1a; Travis Perkins, 2a; Alex Dyer, 1g,1a; Jack Bussiere, 30 saves.