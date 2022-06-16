THE Hollis/Brookline boys volleyball team was calm after its first loss of the season, 3-0 at defending state champion Windham on April 18.
Five games later, the Cavaliers remained calm after another 3-0 loss to Windham.
And on the day that it mattered most, in the state championship, Hollis/Brookline players again stayed calm after Windham won the third set to pull within 2-1 in the best-of-five games match.
The Cavs went out and won the fourth set, 25-22, to secure the title, its first since 2016. The victory also snapped Windham’s 37-match winning streak.
The Cavs’ best characteristic this spring was their mental composure, seventh-year coach Ed Leonard said.
“They never complained about anything,” Leonard said of his players. “They never hung their heads — not once the entire season. Even after the emotional loss to Windham the first time, they held their heads high, walked out of the gym and said, ‘OK, we’ve got to get better,’ and they did.
“The composure, the poise, the mental toughness of these kids is really what shined through.”
Windham (18-1) won that first meeting with the Cavaliers, 28-26, 25-19, 25-14. In that loss, Leonard said Hollis/Brookline (17-2) made about 44 errors and got too emotional about wanting to beat the Jaguars.
After the game, Cavaliers senior Jake Laborde and his fellow captains, junior Aidan Norris and senior Noah Sinclair, talked to their teammates about tabling the talk about Windham going forward.
“We talked too much about Windham,” said Laborde, the division’s player of the year, “and I think that we needed to kind of stay away from that — talking about them so much and putting them on this pedestal that they’re untouchable — and we needed to just realize that everybody can lose and we just needed to move on to the next game.”
After their first loss to Windham, the Cavaliers went on a 4-0 winning streak over which they did not lose a set. In the rematch on May 11 in Hollis, the Jaguars won, 25-15, 25-20, 25-19 in a match that Laborde said Hollis/Brookline made about 40 errors — and he missed with a dislocated shoulder.
Around that point in the season, Leonard educated his players on the 2004 Super Bowl champion New England Patriots team. Before that talk, he said some players showed up late to practice. Laborde said the team fooled around too much during practice.
“I just wanted to kind of reiterate accountability and holding each other accountable for every action,” Leonard said. “I just wanted to tell them, ‘Look, I know there’s a lot going on outside of here. When we get in here, we’re going to be laser-focused on every little detail, whether it be making sure every single ball gets picked up, put in the cart and in the closet where it belongs to just being on time, if not earlier than on time,’ and it seemed to help.”
After that, Laborde said, the Cavaliers found a good balance between having fun and remaining focused.
“We play best when we’re relaxed and we’re joking around but we’re also serious,” he said. “I think as a team, we realized how important the season was and I think we all gave some extra effort and came to practice early.”
Hollis/Brookline won its last seven regular-season matches, losing two sets over that span. The Cavaliers, second seeded for the tourney, then earned 3-0 victories over 10th-seeded Pinkerton Academy and third-seeded Coe-Brown Northwood Academy in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.
Coe-Brown was the only team that took Windham, the No. 1 seed, to five sets in the regular season.
Leonard said he did not sense any nerves from his players ahead of last Saturday’s final.
“The bus ride over to Nashua North was super chill,” Leonard said. “They were calm. They were doing what they normally do. When athletes get into a routine and don’t stray from that routine, usually you produce good results. Like every other match, they had the music on on the bus, they were laughing, joking, having fun. Walked in calm and just stayed calm throughout the whole match.”
The Cavaliers won the final’s first two sets, 25-19, 26-24. Leonard said Hollis/Brookline led the entire second set. Laborde said it marked the first time the Cavaliers won two sets against Windham over his two years in the program.
Windham responded by taking the third set, 25-18, during which Leonard said he felt his players were not as sharp and emotionally drained but they mentally reset right afterwards.
In the back-and-forth fourth set, Leonard said he took a timeout when Hollis/Brookline trailed by a point late to remind his players about remaining composed and in their system.
“I think it was just grit from our servers and being consistent at the end,” Laborde said of the fourth set. “Aidan Norris was definitely terminating in the front row pretty well and I think we were all hitting key points at the end there and we were focusing. Staying calm was definitely a big point towards the end.”
Hollis/Brookline captured the championship on the same day its seniors, Laborde, Sinclair and Dan Sattler, graduated and the school’s baseball team won the Division II title with a 7-2 triumph over St. Thomas Aquinas.
“I think our feeling was just accomplished,” Laborde said of winning the championship. “Couldn’t ask for a better season. Couldn’t ask for a better day.”