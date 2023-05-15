Hollis baseball

Hollis-Brookline shortstop Charles Hale, left, and second baseman Gavin Knudsen celebrate after the final out of the Cavaliers’ 11-9 win over St. Thomas Aquinas on Monday in Dover.

 DAN DOYON

DOVER — After losing to Hollis-Brookline in last year’s Division II championship game, the St. Thomas Aquinas High School baseball team was looking for a big win against the Cavaliers as this season’s tournament approaches.

Monday’s rematch started the way the Saints wanted, but the defending champions stormed back and once again left the Saints on the losing end.