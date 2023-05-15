DOVER — After losing to Hollis-Brookline in last year’s Division II championship game, the St. Thomas Aquinas High School baseball team was looking for a big win against the Cavaliers as this season’s tournament approaches.
Monday’s rematch started the way the Saints wanted, but the defending champions stormed back and once again left the Saints on the losing end.
St. Thomas jumped out to 4-0 lead, but Hollis-Brookline scored 10 unanswered runs to built a 10-4 cushion and ultimately hung on for a wild 11-9 victory.
“This game was a lot longer than we usually play. We usually play 90-minute baseball games that are more clean with a little less walks. Both teams had a lot of walks, wild pitches and goofy situations,” Hollis-Brookline coach Brett Kay said. “This just came right until the end and I was happy just to get out of here with a W, for sure.”
Hollis-Brookline (10-3) began its comeback against St. Thomas starter Mike Skowron. Gavin Knudsen sparked a four-run fifth inning with a leadoff home run that left the Cavaliers with a 5-4 lead.
The Cavaliers tacked on five runs in the sixth, highlighted by Zak Lussier’s three-run double and a two-run double by Jonah Winsor (three hits, four RBIs) to give the Cavaliers a 10-4 advantage.
“It’s hard to get through our lineup, for sure,” Kay said. ‘Same thing with them. They’ve got some pesky hitters.”
Cavaliers relievers Charles Hale and Lussier did a good job of preventing further damage when they began their stints, but St. Thomas (12-2) sliced the lead to 10-7 in the bottom of the sixth on a Timmy Avery RBI double and RBI hits from Charlie Covert and Skowron.
Lussier then relieved Hale and struck out the next three hitters.
“There were a couple of key spots where we limited the damage,” Kay said.
Hollis-Brookline led 11-7 heading into the bottom of the seventh. Covert struck for for a two-run double for the Saints, but Lussier induced a Skowron groundout to end the game.
“We’re just looking to play as many good games as we can all year and I think this game allowed us to learn from ourselves with experience,” St. Thomas coach Carson Cross said.
“A lot of our guys stepped up well, especially at the plate. We get a couple of more outs in key spots on defense and it’s a different ball game the other way.”