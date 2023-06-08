Hollis boys

The Hollis-Brookline boys volleyball team celebrates after the final point of a 30-28 win in Set 3 and 3-0 match victory over Windham in Thursday's Division I semifinals.

 DAN DOYON

NASHUA — Through the first two sets of Thursday night’s Division I boys volleyball semifinal, defending Division I champion Hollis-Brookline faced little resistance.

Facing third-seeded Windham, the second-seeded Cavaliers were primed to complete the sweep late in the third set. But Windham rallied by playing its best volleyball of the night to force some extra action in the set.