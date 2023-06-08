NASHUA — Through the first two sets of Thursday night’s Division I boys volleyball semifinal, defending Division I champion Hollis-Brookline faced little resistance.
Facing third-seeded Windham, the second-seeded Cavaliers were primed to complete the sweep late in the third set. But Windham rallied by playing its best volleyball of the night to force some extra action in the set.
It was just a little too late for the Jaguars.
Windham (14-3) rallied from a seven-point deficit in the third set, but the Cavaliers (17-1) persevered to win the set 30-28 for a 3-0 match win at Nashua South. The scores from the first two sets were 25-16 and 25-9.
“We just lost a little bit of focus there at the end and it just got a little too loose for my liking,” Hollis-Brookline coach Ed Leonard said. “We dialed it back in when it mattered. It’s a lot of energy expended to beat a good team like Windham in the fashion like we did in those first two sets.”
Hollis-Brookline, which beat Windham in the final last season, returns to Nashua South on Saturday at 6 p.m. on Saturday for this year’s title match. The Cavaliers will face No. 1 Londonderry, which defeated No. 4 Coe-Brown of Northwood in Thursday's other semifinal.
Senior Aidan Norris led Hollis-Brookline with 16 kills and two aces, while John Sommer added seven kills. Ethan Norris piled up 30 assists to go along with 30 kills for Hollis-Brookline.
“There was a big sense of urgency because we didn’t want to go to four against this team because Windham has a lot of talented players,” Aidan Norris said. “We had to stay disciplined and finish it out.”
Hollis-Brookline led 21-16 before going on a 7-0 run that ended with a pair of kills from Nick Furnari.
With Windham up 23-22, Norris came up with back-to-back kills, but Windham regained the lead and a block by Dillon Jacobs gave the Jags a set point. The teams continued to trade points with spirited volleys, but a Bradley Noble kill gave the Cavaliers back the serve with a 29-28 lead and they finally finished it off.
“It was staying disciplined and doing what we do best,” Aidan Norris said. “We have so much experience. If we do what we do as a team, it’ll lead us to win against anybody.”
“We have a tendency to start off slow right off the bat, but I think the last set was a good representation of our team this year,” Windham coach Matt Heckler said. “I feel like if we won that third set, we’d have a good chance to come out with it, but that’s the way it rolls sometimes.”
Windham got rolling in the match with a 9-3 run to finish off the first set before it went on to dominate the second set from the beginning.
“It was just playing one point at a time,” Leonard said. “We don’t look behind and it’s just full speed ahead.”