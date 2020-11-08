LITCHFIELD -- Campbell High School girls soccer coach Kevin Brassard said he hoped his team’s quick goal in the NHIAA Division III championship game Sunday would dishearten Hopkinton.
The Cougars’ tally did just the opposite.
Hopkinton responded with a barrage of pressure in the first half and a three-goal second-half output en route to a 4-1 road triumph and its third consecutive Division III title.
“After we scored our goal, I was hoping that would kind of deflate them because they hadn’t been scored on all postseason,” Brassard said of the Hawks. “But it seemed to kind of ignite a fire under them and they really kind of amped up their game and they’re impressive to watch.”
Campbell (7-6) opened the game’s scoring in the fifth minute with junior forward Josephine Oberto’s goal on a low, close-range shot from inside the Hawks’ penalty box.
The Hawks (7-4-2) had the possession advantage and put pressure on Campbell’s back line for the rest of the half but struggled to create dangerous shots until drawing a penalty kick in the 33rd minute. Hopkinton junior Annie Higginbotham was tackled inside the penalty box and then drilled the ensuing penalty kick into the right side of the Cougars’ net to knot the score at 1-1.
“I think we were all pretty nervous and scared because they scored really fast,” said Hopkinton junior forward Ashlee Brehio, who netted all three of Hopkinton’s second-half goals. “So everyone was really struggling to get back up and make stronger plays and play better, which led us to our first goal, which really built us up because we went 1-1 into half instead of 1-0.”
Brehio, who played club soccer for Seacoast United and not Hopkinton High School the previous two years, began her hat-trick performance by curling a corner kick from the near sideline into the far upper corner of the Campbell goal in the 43rd minute to put the Hawks ahead for good.
Brehio then scored on a free kick from about 40 yards out in the 50th minute to build a 3-1 Hopkinton lead and capped the game’s scoring with a penalty-kick goal in the 66th minute.
“She was awesome in the second half,” Hopkinton coach Mike Zahn said of Brehio. “First half she didn’t get the ball too too much because I think (Campbell was) putting a lot of good pressure on us. But I think they started to tire in the second and that’s when she found more openings.”
Hopkinton drew seven corner kicks and tallied 11 shots on goal on Campbell junior goalkeeper Bailey Bourque (seven saves). The Cougars recorded two corner kicks and two shots on goal against Hopkinton junior goalie Emily Fleegle (one save).
“There’s a reason that they’re three-time champions,” Brassard said of the Hawks. “Mike’s done a great job with his team. They’re relentless. They don’t give up. They have the skill. They have the mentality. They’re organized.”
Zahn said he told his players all fall that the season could end at any minute due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now they can look back on this year and think about winning a state championship, he said.
“A lot of the parents I’ve been talking to, they’re like, ‘Thank God for soccer. Thank God that you guys are playing in the final. This is what the girls are going to remember about 2020,’” Zahn said.