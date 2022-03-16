Hopkinton High’s Brendan Elrick and Pinkerton Academy’s Avah Ingalls on Wednesday were named the state’s Mr. and Ms. Basketball by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization.
A two-year captain, Elrick finished his high school career scoring over 700 points in two years. He led the team in almost every category and averaged nearly 20 points per game and over 16 rebounds per game in his senior year.
The Division III Player of the Year, Elrick led the Hawks to a second-place regular-season finish (16-2). He’ll be attending Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., where he’ll major in mechanical engineering while playing basketball for the Golden Knights.
“Brendan is an amazing young man who impacted our team in so many ways,” said Hawks coach Stephen Signor. “He is one of the most well-rounded individuals I have ever had the pleasure of coaching. Both on and off the court, he demonstrated a high degree of sportsmanship. He is as competitive as anyone but also understood what fair play was. He led the team in almost every category, but he was able to back it up in the classroom and the community.
“His presence and work ethic is infectious to those around him. Even though he is no longer playing basketball for the Hawks, he has influenced returning and future players in the program.
“I will miss coaching him but I will have the pleasure of watching this young man for the next four years continue to raise his level of play in college.”
Ingalls was named Division I’s Player of the Year in her senior season, ending her career with 798 points. At the same time, she had an academic average of 95.6, was a member of the Leadership Council of Athletes and volunteered in the community.
“Avah’s talent speaks for itself but it is her sacrifice and leadership that made her the true Astro she is and always will be,” said Pinkerton coach Lani Buskey. “Avah led by example and she walked the walk. She didn’t ask anything of her teammates that she wouldn’t do herself. Her confidence and talent is matched only by her effort and humbleness.
“She has the capability to take over a game at any time, but also has the capability of making each and every one of her teammates better when they are on the court with her.
“She works hard, plays hard, and that has made her one of the best players the Pinkerton program has ever had,” said Buskey.
Added Buskey, “She embodies the idea of a student athlete. The Astros have benefited from her work ethic, drive, sportsmanship and genuine talent and next year Assumption will get the same.”