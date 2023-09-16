Herrling
Pelham’s Dom Herrling tries to break a tackle during action last season against Souhegan.

 MARK BOLTON/UNION LEADER

Running back Dom Herrling scored four touchdowns to help the Pelham High School football team extend the program’s winning streak to 33 games by beating John Stark 48-0 Friday night in Pelham.

Herrling returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a TD, and scored on runs of 38, 9 and 5 yards. Nick Muise added two TD runs for the Pythons, who are 3-0 in Division II. John Stark (2-1) had minus-21 yards on 22 carries.