Running back Dom Herrling scored four touchdowns to help the Pelham High School football team extend the program’s winning streak to 33 games by beating John Stark 48-0 Friday night in Pelham.
Herrling returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a TD, and scored on runs of 38, 9 and 5 yards. Nick Muise added two TD runs for the Pythons, who are 3-0 in Division II. John Stark (2-1) had minus-21 yards on 22 carries.
Friday
Bow 34, Gilford/Belmont 21: In Bow, Gavin McCabe scored on runs of 3, 6 and 15 yards to help the Falcons (1-2) pick up their first Division II victory. Bow also received a 12-yard TD run from Brady Lover and two field goals from Jared Dolder (35 and 40 yards). The loss dropped Gilford/Belmont’s record to 1-2.
Plymouth 35, Merrimack Valley 0: In Penacook, Plymouth quarterback Luke Diamond ran for two touchdowns and tossed a TD pass to Jaxon Rineer to help the Bobcats raise their Division II record to 3-0. Ben Valenti and Robbie Thorne each added a TD run for Plymouth. Merrimack Valley fell to 0-3.
Bedford 35, Keene 0: In Bedford, Brody Helton rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs, the top-ranked team in the Union Leader Power Poll, improved to 3-0 in Division I. Danny Black and Bennett Matthews each added a rushing TD for Bedford. Keene is 1-2.
Lowell, Mass. 29, Nashua South 8: In Lowell, the Panthers led 8-0 in the first quarter, but surrendered the game’s final 29 points and fell to 0-3 overall. South scored on a 10-yard pass from quarterback Cody Jackson to Joshua Tripp. Jackson also passed for the conversion. Lowell (1-1) received three touchdowns from sophomore running back Anthony Perez.
Trinity 49, ConVal 0: In Manchester, Paul Thibault and Bobby Kinsella each had two rushing touchdowns, and quarterback Jack Service ran for a TD and passed for another to help the Pioneers improve to 3-0 in Division III. The Pioneers, who have outscored their opponents 147-0, scored on each of their seven first-half possessions. ConVal fell to 2-1.
St. Thomas 15, Sanborn 9: In Dover, St. Thomas’s Trent Salyards returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown and Michael Skowron added a fourth-quarter TD as the Saints improved to 2-1 in Division II. Sanborn’s Austin Ingersol ran for 122 yards and a TD on 20 attempts, but the Indians slipped to 1-2.
Hanover 35, Milford 6: In Hanover, Jeffrey Vidou ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and David Frechette added 105 yards and two TDs on 17 carries for the Bears (2-1). Hanover also received a 73-yard interception return from Roger Lucas. The loss left Milford at 0-3.
Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough 17, Monadnock 3: In Swanzey, I-L/M quarterback Brayden Arruda completed 6 of 10 passes for 180 yards and a TD as the Lakers raised their Division II record to 2-1. Lincoln Ferrante caught a 67-yard TD pass, and Garrett Hayward (16 carries for 91 yards) scored on an 11-yard run. Monadnock (2-1) scored on Koby Kidney’s 36-yard field goal.
Kingswood 23, Kearsarge 6: In North Sutton, the Knights (1-2) earned their first victory since Tom McCullough took over as the program’s head coach in 2022. Playing without starting QB Parker Goin, Kearsarge (0-3) scored on a TD pass from backup QB Colin Croto to Jack Circoria.
Somersworth 50, Mascoma 0: In Somersworth, running back Tayshawn Sheppard scored four touchdowns for the Hilltoppers (1-0), who led 36-0 at halftime. Sheppard’s TDs came on runs of 4, 8, 32 and 59 yards. Kaden Bickford, Seth Worrell and Aaron Delisle also scored for the Hilltoppers.
Souhegan 53, West 0: In Manchester, Souhegan’s Connor Cassidy returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown to help the Sabers improve to 3-0 in Division II. Souhegan quarterback Romy Jain passed for three touchdowns, and running back JJ Bright scored two TDs on the ground. West fell to 0-3 overall, 0-2 in NHIAA play.
Thursday
Salem 28, Concord 14: In Concord, Salem scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to erase a 14-12 deficit and improve to 3-0 in Division I. The Blue Devils received an 18-yard TD run from halfback Kevin Todisco with 7:13 to play and a 3-yard TD run from running back Talen Walton with 1:18 left. Quarterback Colby Nyhan scored both Concord (1-2, 0-2 NHIAA) touchdowns in the first half. Concord running back Elia Bahuma sustained a knee injury in the second quarter and didn’t play in the second half.