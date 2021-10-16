Jayden Hann passed for 220 yards and touchdowns to Joseph Ramos and Aiden Kelly to help the host Manchester Central football team past Spaulding 22-0 on Saturday for the Little Green’s first win of the year.
Tyler Ceaser ran for 77 yards and a TD for the Little Green (1-3). Spaulding is 0-7.
Concord 48, Manchester Memorial 28: In Manchester, Rashed Jabo ran in two touchdowns and caught another from Zack Doward for Concord (3-4). Doward also connected with Divon Duncan for a TD. Duncan and Kaevryel Madison each ran for a TD and Duncan also made an interception on defense. Braden Hafeman threw for about 350 yards and three touchdowns and Sawyer Bergeron logged about 150 receiving yards for Memorial (0-5).
Bow 43, Hollis/Brookline 16: In Bow, Myles Rheinhardt ran for touchdowns covering 1 yard and 25 yards, Alex Boisvert added a 25-yard TD run, Ryan Lover had a 20-yard TD run and Owen Walton (2-yard TD) also found the end zone for the Falcons (2-3).
Portsmouth/Oyster River 29, Dover 28: In a key Division I East contest in Dover, Will Hindle threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Bradon Park with 2:27 remaining to left the ClipperCats (5-2). Dover lost its third straight and dropped to 3-4. Hindle also had an 8-yard TD run, and Max Lalime added a 47-yard rushing score.
Salem 35, Nashua North 28: At Stellos Stadium in Nashua, Tommy Ahlers scored on runs of 68, 10 and 59 yards as the Blue Devils pulled away from the Titans to improve to 4-2 in Division I entering this coming Friday night’s home game against unbeaten Londonderry. North dropped its fourth straight after winning its first three.
Timberlane 49, Pembroke 13: In Plaistow, Dom Pallaria and Dan Post scored two touchdowns apiece as the Owls, ranked No. 6 in the latest Union Leader Power Poll, cruised to the win and improved to 7-0 in Division II. Pembroke dropped to 1-6.
Pelham 41, Campbell 0: In Pelham, Kevin Bodenrader scored on runs of 35 and 16 yards, and caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jake Travis, as the Pythons improved to 6-0 in Division III. Travis also hit Jake Cawthron with a 12-yard TD pass. Pelham also scored a pair of TDs on interception returns, by Noah Coppinger (25 yards) and Travis (55 yards). Nate Perry’s 26 yards rushing led Campbell, which dropped to 5-2.
Somersworth 50, Newfound 6: In Somersworth, Jeff Dekorne scored three touchdowns — one running, one passing and one on a punt return — as the Hilltoppers (5-1 in Division IV) won their fifth straight after losing their opener. Newfound is 1-4.
West’s suspension the fourth among city’s four teams
The Manchester School Department announced on Friday that West High football activities have been suspended 10 days over a COVID-19 cluster among team members.
West (4-2) was scheduled to play at 5-1 Milford in a big Division II contest Friday night. That game, as well as next Friday’s scheduled home game against Souhegan, have been canceled, as well as all practices in the next 10 days.
According to a news release, the school district is working closely with the West leadership team and coaches, as well as in consultation with the Manchester Health Department, regarding the cluster of COVID-19 cases.
A cluster, according to the district, is defined as three or more cases within a class or group during a set time period.
The West suspension is the fourth among Manchester’s four high school football teams. Memorial and Central were both suspended for 10 days — missing two games each — and Trinity High was on pause for 10 days, missing a game against Pelham last Friday.
he Pioneers were scheduled to host Stevens on Saturday night.
Nashua Thanksgiving game officially canceled
The Nashua North-Nashua South Thanksgiving game was officially canceled on Friday, according to Lisa Gingras, director of athletics. There will be no Wednesday night or Thursday morning contest.
According to a statement from Gingras, the health and safety of students, staff and their families came first.
“The cancellation of the Nashua Holiday Stroll was the first indication that this football game could be in jeopardy again this year,” read the statement. “As COVID numbers continue to rise in the Nashua community, putting our students, staff and their families in an atmosphere where many spectators may have traveled from other parts of the country to attend the game while visiting family in Nashua seems like a needless risk. We want everyone to remain safe and healthy during their holiday season and into the winter athletic season.”
The contest, which has been played annually, is an exhibition game. South rallied to beat North during the regular season, 43-42.