QCIBT
During the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Exeter played Manchester Central. Central's Mark Nyomah breaks through Exeter defenders Matthew Cromer, left and Nikolas Greco.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

Jackson Marshall scored 24 points and Tyrone Chinn added 14 as Pinkerton Academy beat Windham 61-55 in the championship game of the Greater Lowell Holiday Basketball Championship last Thursday. Chinn was named the tournament MVP and Marshall was named to the all-tournament team.

Boys Basketball