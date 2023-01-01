During the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Exeter played Manchester Central in a consolation game. Central’s Sean Venator, center, puts up a shot between Exeter’s Nikolas Greco, left, and Ryan Luper.
During the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Exeter played Manchester Central. Central's Mark Nyomah lands on the floor in front of the hoop as Exeter's Ryan Luper, left, Central's Wesley Olmeda and Exeter's Nate McNeff look on.
During the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Exeter played Manchester Central. Central's Mark Nyomah tries to break through Exeter defenders Matthew Cromer, left, and Nikolas Greco.
During the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Manchester Memorial beat Bow, 66-60, in a consolation game. Memorial’s Treyhaun Dunn, right, swats a rebound away from Bow’s Mark Folsom, left. Bow’s Caleb Gazaway is at right.
During the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Manchester Memorial beat Bow 66-60. Memorial's Mateo Ancic, center, competes for a rebound with Bow's Mark Folsom, left, and Jake Reardon.
During the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Exeter played Manchester Central. Central's Mark Nyomah breaks through Exeter defenders Matthew Cromer, left and Nikolas Greco.
During the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Manchester Memorial beat Bow 66-60. Memorial's Treyhaun Dunn, right, goes for a layup against Bow's Keenan Hubbard.
During the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Manchester Memorial beat Bow 66-60. Memorial's Christian Bilolo closely guards Bow's Jake Reardon.
Jackson Marshall scored 24 points and Tyrone Chinn added 14 as Pinkerton Academy beat Windham 61-55 in the championship game of the Greater Lowell Holiday Basketball Championship last Thursday. Chinn was named the tournament MVP and Marshall was named to the all-tournament team.
Boys Basketball
Nashua Holiday Tournament (Thursday)
Souhegan 61, Milford 43
Milford: LauQuan 16 pts.; Hansen 8; Urda 8.
Souhegan: Canavan 17 pts.; C. Hayes 17; Colby 8; Bernasconi 6; Nowak 4; M. Hayes 4; Stiles 3; McGrath 2.
Girls Basketball
Salem Lady Blue Devils Holiday Classic (Thursday)
Goffstown 59, Pelham 44
Pelham: Joncas 10; Becotte 25.
Goffstown: Ruggiero 10; Foreman 10; A. Winterburn 19.
Windham 57, Hollis-Brookline 51
Hollis-Brookline: Allanach 14; Colbert 11; M. Dunn 14.
Windham: Smith 18; Husson 14.
Concord Christian Academy 52, Alvirne 30
Alvirne: Scharn 10 pts.; Davis 9.
Concord Christian Academy: S. Muir 8; E. Smith 30; K. Smith 6; Carlile 10
Salem 59, ConVal 40
Salem: George 10; Goetz 8; M. Mosto 8; G. Mosto 5; Case 8.