DERRY — The season may be shorter, and the schedule may be structured differently, but the Pinkerton Academy girls soccer team is laser-focused on winning its first state title since going back-to-back in 2015 and 2016.
Thursday, the Astros controlled the majority of the game as they defeated Nashua South 3-1 to pick up a sweep of the week’s play after defeating the Panthers 2-0 on Monday.
Pinkerton now sits 3-1 on the season.
“I’m happy with the way we’ve been playing so far especially with a more limited preseason,” Pinkerton coach Danielle Rappa said. “The girls have been playing well together. We’re trying to control the game more. I’m happy with 3-1. Definitely a good start.”
The Astros outshot South 11-4 on Wednesday and never trailed. Macy Graves opened the scoring in the 15th minute and Lauren Morse tapped in the team’s second in the 42nd minute.
“We really support each other and have that energy to be ruthless on the field,” Graves said. “We want to win. We want to score. Hopefully we can keep that momentum going for the rest of the season.”
South scored on 40-yard set piece in the 56th minute but Pinkerton responded 13 minutes later with a goal from Aisling Corcoran to put the game away.
“We have a lot of versatile players that can play in different positions,” Graves said. “We can find new ways to confuse the defense and come at each game with a new strategy.”
The Astros are averaging two goals a game this season and have scored at least twice in all of their wins this season.
“A goal for them has been to score more this year,” Rappa said. “We’ve been focusing on some attacking in practice and letting them know if they see a good shot to take it.”
The Astros’ last three weeks of the season will see them play two games each against Windham, Salem and Bedford. With a roster that includes eight seniors and six juniors, Rappa said that having a veteran squad that’s been tested over the years can help steer the ship in this chaotic season and lead to a long tournament run.
“We have an older team with a lot of seniors,” Rappa said. “We’re hoping that if there’s a regular playoff, we make it further than last year, and they think they have the talent to do it this year.”