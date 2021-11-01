Bedford’s Logan Sfeir is hard to bring down during the Oct. 9 game at Manchester Memorial. The Bulldogs, ranked third in the Union Leader Power Poll, will host Exeter on Saturday in a first-round playoff game.
And now the real fun starts for state championship and New Hampshire Union Leader High School Football Power Poll contenders.
With today’s poll nearly unchanged from last week’s — the top nine teams remained in their places — playoff clubs on Monday received their official marching orders from the NHIAA for the first round of the playoffs.
Not surprisingly, Division I’s first round features four matchups between clubs ranked in the statewide poll: No. 1-ranked Winnacunnet hosting No. 10 Goffstown; No. 2 Londonderry hosting its main rival, No. 6 Pinkerton; No. 3 Bedford at home to No. 5 Exeter, and No. 4 Salem, the preseason No. 1 in the poll, at the West Conference champ, seventh-ranked Bishop Guertin.
Winnacunnet (9-0) is Division I’s only unbeaten team. No. 8 Timberlane (9-0) and No. 9 Lebanon (8-0) are the unbeatens in Division II, but if the Owls and Raiders advance, they wouldn’t be on track to meet until the division final.
Game times were announced on Monday. For the first time in playoff history, teams were allowed to play on Friday nights as well as Saturdays. At deadline Monday, Winnacunnet, Timberlane and Saint Thomas were scheduled to host playoff games on Friday; BG was scheduled to host Salem on Saturday night. Here is the slate of first-round games, with seedings, and the result of the teams’ regular-season matchup, if any, in italics: