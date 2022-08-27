MANCHESTER — How will Bedford be without Joe Mikol?
That question has been posed a lot since NHIAA football teams began practicing for the upcoming season.
Mikol led Bedford to the Division I quarterfinals last season, when many considered him to be the best high school quarterback in the state. He was named the Most Valuable Player of the CHaD New Hampshire East-West All-Star Game, and is now playing at Fordham University.
The Bulldogs have found a capable replacement for Mikol, however. At least that’s how it looked Friday night during Bedford’s 13-0 victory over a feisty Manchester Memorial team in the Queen City Jamboree. Danny Black, a junior, tossed two TD passes in the win.
“Danny had to pay his dues and he had to wait his turn, but being the backup last year behind Joe Mikol — I think it was a valuable year for him, having to watch how Joe prepared during the week, to watch how Joe practiced,” Bedford coach Zach Matthews said.
Matthews said Black took on a leadership role during the summer, when Black organized workouts with the tight ends and other receivers on the team.
“He has plenty of arm strength,” Matthews said. “He enjoys playing the game. He’s excited about his opportunity and we’re certainly excited to watch his growth.”
Some other noteworthy items from the Queen City Jamboree:
High hopes for Jacques
Salem’s Aidan McDonald was one of the top running backs in the state last season, when he rushed for 1,394 yards and 21 touchdowns on 162 attempts (8.6 yards per carry).
McDonald graduated, but Salem coach Steve Abraham thinks he has another one of the state’s top running backs this year in David Jacques, a 5-foot-9, 190-pound senior.
Jacques, who was used primarily as a fullback last season, will play both halfback and fullback in Salem’s Wing-T offense this year. He scored on an 11-yard run to help Salem defeat Goffstown 30-0 in the jamboree.
“David Jacques, I think, is a 1,000-yard rusher in this state and he’s a top-five back,” Abraham said. “He’s a tough kid and he could start on any team in the state. He’s 190 pounds of muscle, but he’s really fast. He’s a top hurdler in the state. His passion for the game is off the charts.”
Trisciani joins Trisciani
Bishop Guertin had several assistant coaches leave the staff before the start of the 2022 season, but BG head coach John Trisciani has added an assistant coach he’s very familiar with: his father, John Trisciani Sr.
The older Trisciani was the head coach at Trinity High School and more recently served as the defensive line coach for Saint Anselm College. Both father and son live in Manchester.
“I helped out at times when he was at Trinity before I left to go back to school in the summer,” Trisciani Jr. said after BG beat Trinity 28-0 Friday. “Aside from that, maybe at a camp here and there, but I’ve never been on an actual coaching staff with him when the season started. It’s going well. Our coaching staff is completely new — it’s a complete overhaul, so it’s been an adjustment for everybody.
“Throughout the course of the day when things are going wrong and things get a little hectic, you take a step back and acknowledge the fact that I’m with him and it’s pretty cool, so I’m happy to have him.”
Things looking up for Pembroke
Pembroke Academy coach Will Moher said he’s hoping a large senior class will help his team improve on its 2-7 record from last year. Fourteen of the 34 players on the Pembroke roster are seniors.
“This is a group that’s paid a lot of dues and taken a lot of lumps,” Moher said after his team’s 14-0 loss to Manchester Central in the jamboree’s final contest. “They’re trying to come out here and compete. They’re so sick of losing … sick of being on the bottom.”
Moher, a 2007 Manchester West graduate, is in his fifth season as Pembroke’s head coach. He said this summer was the most productive offseason the team has had since he was hired to run the program.
“Last year it was turnovers, this year it’s execution,” he said. “The kids got a year older, they got a year better, so I expect the turnover thing to go away. We need improved execution.”