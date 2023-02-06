Yorston

TILTON — Kacey Yorston may seem shy at first, but once she gets to know her teammates, she is funny and upbeat. When she is in goal for the Bishop Brady/Trinity/Londonderry girls hockey team, Yorston is quiet for a different reason.

Yorston, a sophomore, is locked in and laser focused on shutting out whichever NHIAA team “BLT” is facing that night.