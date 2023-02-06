TILTON — Kacey Yorston may seem shy at first, but once she gets to know her teammates, she is funny and upbeat. When she is in goal for the Bishop Brady/Trinity/Londonderry girls hockey team, Yorston is quiet for a different reason.
Yorston, a sophomore, is locked in and laser focused on shutting out whichever NHIAA team “BLT” is facing that night.
“She’s just very collected for somebody her age,” coach Dan Earley said after the cooperative team’s 9-0 triumph over ConVal/Conant at Tilton School last Tuesday.
Yorston, a Manchester resident and Bishop Brady student, made 375 saves and saw 40 shots per game last season. She has posted five shutouts, including four straight, and allowed 27 goals over the co-op team’s 10-2 run so far. Ten of Yorston’s goals allowed came in a 10-0 loss at Oyster River/Portsmouth on Jan. 3.
“We can always kind of count on her in the back to help us out,” said teammate and junior forward Finley Hollenberg. “She’s solid back there.”
Yorston, a butterfly style goalie, began skating at 2 years old and first stepped between the pipes three years later. She played goalie up until she was 12 years old, when she switched to defense, but stepped back in goal again when she joined Brady/Trinity/Londonderry. “I think I just like saving the pucks and having a different role than everyone else,” Yorston said.
Yorston’s mom and team assistant coach Kristy is from Newfoundland, Canada, and played college hockey at St. Thomas University in New Brunswick.
Yorston still plays defense for her club team, the North Shore Vipers, in the fall. Her experience playing both defense and goalie has benefited her at both positions.
“Playing defense and playing goalie, you’re both defense so it helps you have better knowledge of where the puck is and what to do in goal,” Yorston said.
Yorston said she feels she has improved her movement since last season and has a better understanding of how to use her edges.
While she is not very vocal on the ice, Yorston will give her teammates a full debriefing between periods of what she saw from her vantage point.
Brady/Trinity/Londonderry has 11 players on its roster and three dedicated defensemen: co-captains Meghan Schmidt, a sophomore, and Grace Orr, a junior, and sophomore Kylie Palmeter, who also occasionally plays forward.
“If she sees something that we can improve on next period, like if she sees someone open in front of the net or something, she tells us that,” Palmeter said. “Then we just watch for that and we do that next period.”
“She’ll tell you what you’re doing wrong if you ask and if she really wants you to do something, she’ll tell you to,” Hollenberg said.
Earley said he has asked Yorston why she doesn’t talk much during games. Yorston told him she doesn’t need to because they know what they’re doing.
Schmidt, Orr and Palmeter have helped bring Yorston’s average shots per game down from 40 last year to about 20 this year, Earley said.
Yorston earned a four-save shutout against ConVal/Conant one night after a 29-save outing in BLT’s 2-0 triumph at Berlin/Gorham/Kennett last Monday.
Orr said it is sometimes difficult to have only three defensemen but the trio played together growing up and have worked hard to build strong chemistry.
Earley said Schmidt, Orr and Palmeter’s goal is to create a 20-foot barrier around Yorston that no opponent penetrates.
“They know where to be and what to do and how to clear the puck out,” Yorston said.
The team’s defensemen and Yorston complement what Earley considers a multi-faceted attack up front. Junior forward Ali Pelletier said the forwards have good chemistry and also utilize Schmidt, Orr and Palmeter to help generate shots and offensive chances.
The team can also take more chances knowing it has Yorston in goal, Earley said.
“I didn’t look at it this way when we started, but she’s the anchor,” Earley said. “She really is and she hasn’t let us down.”