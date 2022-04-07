DERRY — As Katie Bourque begins her tenure as the Pinkerton Academy girls lacrosse coach, she wants her team to be hard-working, aggressive and play as one.
Bourque, 32, stressed those qualities over her successful nine-year run leading the Windham High School field hockey team. Windham won five NHIAA state titles (two in Division I and three in Division II) and made eight state final appearances, including last fall, under Bourque.
“Eventually, I’d like to get back to coaching field hockey but we’ll see where it takes us,” Bourque said. “Right now, this is going to take all of my focus.”
Bourque, a Londonderry resident, spent the past 12 seasons coaching high school lacrosse in Massachusetts. The 2008 Pelham High School graduate coached Dracut for 10 years before spending the past two coaching North Andover.
Bourque inherited a Pinkerton program that her predecessor, Rob Daziel, led to three Division I titles (2013, 2014, 2016) and five D-I final appearances over the past 10 years.
Pinkerton finished runner-up to Bishop Guertin of Nashua last year and in 2019. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like Daziel did, Bourque had the Astros participate in a winter indoor league at the NH Sportsplex in Bedford. While Bourque knew some from the state’s field hockey scene, she said the winter league helped her get to know her players. She also cheered on some of her players at their NHIAA winter sports games and competitions.
Pinkerton senior tri-captains Allison Lamphere and Kristina Packowski said the indoor league showed the team what areas it needed to work on this preseason and how Bourque coaches during games.
“I think she brings a lot of intensity and positivity to our team,” Lamphere said during a break from practice on Tuesday. “We have a bunch of new girls so getting them acclimated to the varsity level is really important and I think she’s doing a great job of that.”
Bourque said the Astros had 75 players try out for the team and have been practicing for three weeks now preparing for their season-opener at Manchester Central next Monday.
Alongside bringing their younger players up to speed, the Astros have also been focused on conditioning and building their team chemistry.
“I think when we’re closer as a group then we play better together,” said senior tri-captain and goalkeeper Lauren Sweeney. “Especially if we all know each other well, it just helps us really play well together.”
One of Bourque’s first new implementations for the Astros this preseason has been installing a zone defense. Packowski said trying a zone defense did not have great success in the past but learning Bourque’s system has been going well in practice so far.
“Since most of these people are new, it’s just starting from a fresh, new slate for them and so I think we just have to keep working at it,” Packowski said. “Practice makes perfect, like they always say.”
Bourque’s coaching staff consists of varsity assistant coach Bailee Freeman, goalie coach Adam Knowlton, junior varsity coach Sam Murray, freshman coach Margo Teeters and assistant coach Syd Dery. Freeman is also the field hockey coach at Timberlane of Plaistow.
“They’re definitely a very talented group of individuals,” Bourque said of her players. “They’re hard-working. They’re strong physically. That is great for what we want to accomplish this year.”