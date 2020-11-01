NORTH CONWAY — With offensive opportunities tough to come by, the Kennett Regional High School field hockey team had to take advantage of what it got.
Even if those chances were unusual.
Kathryn Hawkes scored on two penalty strokes for the Eagles, one in each half, and Kennett’s defense did the rest against Souhegan for a 2-0 win Sunday in the Division II field hockey championship.
It’s Kennett’s first title since winning it all in 2010, and as far as Eagles coach Cassandra Johansen can remember, it’s the first time her team has had a penalty stroke in a game in a long time.
“We don’t practice them because they’re not really a thing anymore,” Johansen said. “The fact there was two was crazy. We haven’t any all season. She has such accuracy. She can do it under pressure and she is very accurate. She can do it, and she did.”
Hawkes’ first goal came with 12:40 left in the second quarter, when the Eagles had a two-on-one broken up in the circle by Souhegan’s Margot Manz. Officials ruled that Manz impeded an open path to the goal and awarded the stroke to Kennett, and Hawkes beat Souhegan goalie Annie Raduazzo to her left.
“The first one, the way Margot played that, I wouldn’t change it,” Souhegan coach Kelli Braley said. “I’d rather take my chance on a stroke than on a two-on-one on a goalie any day. It was a tough day all around.”
The goal came after the Sabers had controlled possession for almost all of the first quarter, and they did so throughout the game. Souhegan had 11 penalty corners, to just three for Kennett, all of which came in the game’s final five minutes.
The Eagles were awarded another corner on the last of those three attempts, and Hawkes again beat Raduazzo to make it 2-0 with 4:42 left in the game.
While Souhegan was able to get the ball into the circle repeatedly, the Sabers were unable to do much from there. Kennett’s defense, led by senior Maddie Stewart and freshman goalie Madison Walcott, was quick to thwart any threat.
“Our defense played outstanding and kept us in the game,” Johansen said. “The amount of corners they had, and the way we played and defended it was awesome.”