Bedford High’s Isabella King and Sanborn Regional High’s Dylan Khalil have been named Miss and Mr. Basketball by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization, it was announced on Monday.
King, a Bucknell University commit, capped off a spectacular senior season by leading the Bulldogs past Bishop Guertin on Sunday in the Division I state championship game. On the court, she consistently recorded double-doubles despite being double-teamed. She maintains a 3.96 grade-point average in the classroom, serving in key school club positions, and volunteers for various organizations.
She finished with 1,115 points in less than three full seasons.
“The impact she has had on our program will live on for years to come,” said her coach, Kevin Gibbs.
Khalil, a senior captain, finished his high school career with 1,056 points. He averaged 22 points per game this season while leading his team to a 10-5 record. Named Division II Player of the Year, he led Sanborn to its first-ever trip to the final four.
He was also named the Division II Jack Ford Award winner for basketball, academics and community service. He is planning to major in business finance at the University of New Hampshire.
“Dylan is an amazing, humble young man who led by example both on and off the court,” said Bob Ficker, Sanborn’s coach. “Dylan excelled in all offensive and defensive categories throughout his career.
“He set a high bar for others to follow and led his team to the best season in program history. I personally will miss watching him play the game.”