WARWICK, R.I. – The first quarter couldn’t have gone much better for the Londonderry High School football team, but the three quarters that followed were a problem.
Londonderry scored the game’s first 14 points, but Bishop Hendricken seemed to get stronger as the game wore on Saturday and pulled away for a 40-20 victory on a sizzling day in Rhode Island.
The Lancers (1-1) scored on the game’s first play – a 65-yard pass from quarterback Drew Heenan to wide receiver Andrew Kullman – and led 14-0 after one quarter. Hendricken scored three touchdowns in the second quarter, however, and led 21-14 at halftime. It was 27-20 entering the fourth, and the Hawks (1-1) added two TDs in the final 5:34.
“Fatigue was probably the main thing,” Heenan said. “We had a lot of guys cramping up, getting tired. They were also a good team and played well.”
Londonderry took a 14-0 lead on Andrew Soucy’s 13-yard TD run plus Jack Drabik’s second point-after kick. The Lancers also scored on a 27-yard pass from Heenan (9 of 20 for 190 yards) to Nathan Rosario with 8:13 remaining in the third. That TD cut Hendricken’s lead to 27-20.
“We showed no fear,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “We came out and went right after them. The goal was to play well and come out healthy. I know the score doesn’t necessarily indicate that we played well, but I’m proud of them. We are healthy. We’re looking at this as a positive.”
Hendricken received a strong game from junior quarterback Jayden Falcone, who was making his second varsity start. Falcone completed 16 of 23 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown. Falcone hooked up with Joel Felix for a 28-yard TD pass that helped tie the game, 14-14.
“It seems like this week and last week it’s taken some time for our guys to get rolling,” Hendricken coach Keith Croft said. “We’re kind of a team that’s built around our lines – our O line and D line play. In a game like this it was whoever could stay healthy to the end. Just a brutal day for a football game (because of the heat).
“There was no panic on the sidelines (early). We knew if we could continue to play our game and be patient, our goal was to eventually wear them down. Toward the end of the game I think we finally cashed in when we had to.”
Hedricken, which has won 11 state championships in the last 12 years, received two TD runs from both running back Oscar Weah (14 and 19 yards) and running back Ronjai Francis (16 and 11 yards). Mike Dasilva capped the scoring on a 68-yard run with just over a minute to play.
“They’re a big, physical team, but there’s a lot of teams in New Hampshire that could compete with them as well,” Heenan said. “They’re a great team – a great program – but I feel like New Hampshire can stack up against them pretty well.”
It was the first time a defending champion from New Hampshire played a defending champion from another state during the regular season since 2006, when Pinkerton Academy beat Brockton, Mass., 34-14.
“They’re a great program,” Croft said. “Really glad we played them and our kids got a chance to compete. They’d be one of the best teams in Rhode Island, I think. I was really impressed by them. They should be proud of their kids. They played a heck of a game.”