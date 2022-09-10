220911-spt-londonderryvshendricken

Londonderry head coach Jimmy Lauzon calls a play for his team during Saturday's game at Bishop Hendricken.

 CHRIS DUFFY/UNION LEADER

WARWICK, R.I. – The first quarter couldn’t have gone much better for the Londonderry High School football team, but the three quarters that followed were a problem.

Londonderry scored the game’s first 14 points, but Bishop Hendricken seemed to get stronger as the game wore on Saturday and pulled away for a 40-20 victory on a sizzling day in Rhode Island.