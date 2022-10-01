BOW — If Lyndsey LaPerle is on a scoring streak, Bella LaPerle tries to start one of her own.
If Bella secretly does 10 extra push-ups after training, Lyndsey will find out and match them.
Since they started kicking a soccer ball around at 6 years old, the LaPerle twins, both senior captains at Bow High, have been each other’s fiercest competition and supporters.
“I would not have half the skill set I have right now without her,” Lyndsey said of Bella after the sisters each scored in Bow’s 6-0 home win over previously unbeaten Oyster River of Durham last Wednesday.
“She’s my biggest opponent but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Bella said of Lyndsey.
The LaPerle twins’ competitive nature has benefited Bow.
Lyndsey and Bella were freshmen on the Falcons’ 2019 team that fell, 1-0, on penalty kicks, to Hanover in the NHIAA Division II title game. As juniors, Bella scored the game-tying goal with 58 seconds left in regulation and Lyndsey delivered the game-winning, overtime goal in Bow’s 2-1 triumph over Pembroke Academy in last year’s Division II final.
Bella moved from the outside to center forward and midfield this season but the change has not affected the twin chemistry with Lyndsey, a forward, on the field.
Bella recorded 14 goals and four assists while Lyndsey, who is committed to Sacred Heart University, had 11 goals and seven assists in the Falcons’ 8-1 start.
“It’s like telepathy,” Lyndsey said.
Bow coach Jay Vogt said the twins came into the program with a lot of speed and athleticism and that their technical skills have grown each fall.
At the end of each season, Vogt said Bella and Lyndsey ask him what they can improve on in the offseason. The next preseason, Vogt can tell they worked on the areas he mentioned.
“They’re just sponges,” said Vogt, who is in his 19th year leading the Falcons. “They listen and then they apply it and that’s how they get better. They want to be better. They’re driven.”
The sisters, who have always played on the same soccer team, often train on their own or with a few teammates after practice. They pass the ball around in the yard together, have their older sister, Gabby, play goalie for shooting practice when she is home from college and, in the offseason, train four days a week together.
“It’s perfect because when I’m outside practicing, a lot of people don’t have another sibling that plays the same sport,” said Lyndsey, who is 13 minutes older than Bella. “We’re always like, in the summertime, on the field grinding. It’s nice having another person. I’m not passing to a wall. I’m passing to Bella.”
As captains alongside classmate Marissa Green, Bella and Lyndsey try to be positive and supportive to the underclassmen but also motivate them to improve as players.
“I think our biggest thing is setting the tone,” Bella said. “We want to push all of them but also, in the hallways, say, ‘Hi,’ to them ... and just be the best role model they have because we’re veterans at this point.”
The twins credited Bow’s success so far this season to the team’s chemistry. Lyndsey said the players spend a lot of time together both in and outside of school.
Bella and Lyndsey have both played a big part in creating that chemistry. Vogt said they have great attitudes, treat everyone equally and respect and involve all of their teammates.
“They’re what every coach wants,” Vogt said. “They do it all.”